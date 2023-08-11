The LiciaCube satellite of the Turin-based Argotec is the space mission of the year for AIAA

The AIAA (American Institute for Aerospace and Astrospace) awarded Argotec the “Mission of the Year” award for LiciaCube. It is one of the most prestigious awards in the sector and went to the company which, thanks to its mini-satellite, has made it possible to document with photos and videos the impact of NASA’s Dart probe with the moon Didymos, which revolves around the asteroid Dimorphos 11 million kilometers from the Earth, in the first real demonstration that we can defend ourselves from menacing asteroids, diverting their trajectory. A success for the American space agency, but also for the company born in 2008 on the outskirts of Turin, LiciaCube (Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids – Italian light cubic satellite for asteroid images).

by Matteo Marini 11 July 2023

A success for the Italy of space

“It is a great reward for our work, for all of us who have always believed in our programs, which we have successfully completed, such as this challenging and ambitious mission” – says the founder of Argotec, the aerospace engineer David Avino – “And we are proud as Italians to have brought home this beautiful recognition”.

To accompany its mission into deep space, it was NASA itself that strongly wanted LiciaCube. Which perfectly documented the impact between Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) and the asteroid’s moon: “It was a great success, for an unprecedented mission. Our satellite filmed the impact that occurred at 21,000 kilometers per hour, and in a short time we obtained the images” – adds Avino. LiciaCube is as big as a briefcase: a technology concentrate measuring 30 by 20 by 10 centimetres, with two sophisticated cameras inside, and two photovoltaic wings on the sides. It was the Italian satellite that traveled the furthest in our solar system, a feat later repeated with ArgoMoon, the small photojournalist satellite that chased the Orion spacecraft of the first Artemis mission to the Moon, last November-December.

Argotec founder, aerospace engineer David Avino

Made in Torino

LiciaCube, funded by the Italian Space Agency, is a success for Italy: in fact, researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) but also from the Milan Polytechnic and the University of Bologna took part in the NASA mission. The satellite had the task of acting as a “photojournalist” of this mission, which is part of the so-called “Planetary Defense” program. A test to evaluate the necessary techniques in the event that a potentially dangerous asteroid pointed towards the Earth: “Our satellite had followed NASA’s Dart probe at a distance, after the release from the last stage of the carrier rocket – explains the Managing Director of Argotec – “Everything went as planned: Dart hit the Dimorphos moon of the asteroid Didymos with absolute precision, and LiciaCube imaged everything 50 km away, to avoid the debris. After the expected two-hour blackout, we resumed communications with our satellite, and started downloading the memory map and then the images, which we handed over to NASA and the Italian INAF scientists, many of whom are involved in the mission by both Dart and LiciaCube. The images will also be very useful for studying the morphology of the hit cosmic object”.

Mostly young engineers and researchers work in the Argotec centre

From the Argotec center, where mostly young engineers and researchers work, in those days of September 2022 they worked 24 hours a day, with two shifts: from 4 in the morning, and then from 7 pm. All in close connection with the worldwide network of deep space antennas, including Canberra and Madrid. Argotec has also created the platform for LiciaCube which uses an autonomous navigation system, an integrated propulsion system, powerful optics and a sophisticated on-board computer.

“The award to LiciaCube is a great result for the large mission team and also for the entire national space community – says Teodoro Valente, President of ASI – Our satellite has contributed to the first Planetary Defense mission in history, with spectacular images and crucial for subsequent analyses, both in confirming the success of “Dart” and for scientific investigations. This acknowledgment can only consolidate the role of Italy and ASI as a reliable actor and partner in the many exploration initiatives that often see us as protagonists, as in this case”.

And now at Argotec they are embarking on new projects, and the new and futuristic headquarters in San Mauro Torinese, the SpacePark, which will be operational from 2024. Among the new projects, a constellation of mini-satellites in Earth orbit for new telecommunications services and internet: “We’re going into Earth orbit” – adds Avino – “but we certainly don’t abandon deep space and interplanetary exploration, which has already given us great satisfaction. Including today’s.”

