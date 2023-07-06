The Life-Saving Potential of Satellite Connectivity on Smartphones: How iPhone 14’s SOS Feature Saved a Hiker

Title: iPhone 14’s SOS Feature Saves Hiker’s Life in Remote Forest with No Cell Phone Coverage

Subtitle: Satellite connectivity opens new possibilities for emergency communication

A woman hiking in a remote area of Trail Canyon Falls in the Los Angeles National Forest had a miraculous rescue after breaking her leg and losing cell phone coverage. Juana Reyes was saved thanks to the iPhone 14’s new SOS feature, which allowed her to contact emergency services via satellite, according to ABC News.

Reyes and her friends attempted to call 911, but due to the lack of cell phone coverage, their calls could not go through. Fortunately, her iPhone 14’s emergency SOS feature connected to a low-orbit satellite, ultimately saving her life.

The iPhone 14, launched in September 2022, introduced satellite connectivity as one of its key features. This breakthrough allowed the device to send an SOS message even in regions with no cellular signal. While several Android phone manufacturers have pledged to support satellite connectivity in the future, it is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14.

Satellite connectivity works by establishing a direct connection between a satellite phone and satellites orbiting the Earth. Unlike traditional smartphones that rely on ground-based cell towers, satellite phones transmit signals directly to the nearest satellite, providing coverage over a larger portion of the planet. This technology eliminates the need for an extensive network of cell towers in remote areas.

To utilize the iPhone 14’s emergency SOS feature, users are advised to call 911 in an emergency. If there is no coverage, the phone will attempt to connect to an alternate operator’s tower. If this fails, an option for “Emergency Text via Satellite” will appear on the screen. Users can then describe the emergency and choose from a range of categories to help emergency services better understand the situation.

The iPhone 14 also allows users to notify their emergency contacts of the situation, share their location via the “Find My” app, and provide crucial medical information through the Health settings. It’s important to note that satellite connectivity requires a clear view of the sky, and message delivery may take up to 15 seconds or more in some cases.

While Apple leads the way in satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14, Android manufacturers are not far behind. Qualcomm recently announced Snapdragon Satellite for Android, a similar technology that expands on the capabilities of Apple’s SOS feature. Snapdragon Satellite for Android enables two-way messaging, granting users the ability to send and receive messages via satellite. This service is expected to be available on smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It’s worth mentioning that Qualcomm’s satellite partner for this service is Iridium, and the initial launch will be limited to North America and Europe. Pricing for the service will be determined by device manufacturers. As satellite connectivity continues to evolve, the potential for non-emergency uses of two-way messaging is also being explored.

As technology progresses, the iPhone 14’s emergency SOS feature and forthcoming satellite connectivity on Android devices promise to be valuable tools, providing individuals in remote areas with a lifeline when traditional cell phone coverage is unavailable.

