The lightest LINE account double-opening, triple-opening solution

The lightest LINE account double-opening, triple-opening solution – just want to learn SOFT4FUN


Many people want to use multiple LINE accounts on their mobile phones at the same time. Although there are many multi-opening programs and multi-opening tools such as Dual Messenger (Samsung), it is a waste of mobile phones to install an extra LINE account. resources and power consumption. This article will introduce how you can easily open multiple LINE accounts on any Android system through the Kiwi Brower for Android.

Step 1. Download Kiwi Browser

First go to Google Play to download Kiwi Browser. As for iOS users, I’m sorry, because Apple restricts the browser to use only Apple’s own core, and such extensions cannot work on Apple devices.

Download Kiwi Browser (Android)

Step 2. Install the LINE browser extension

Since Kiwi Browser and Google Chrome use the same core, we can go to Google Chrome’s online app store to install the LINE browser extension.

Install the LINE browser extension

Because Google does not design a mobile version of the web page for the app store, after entering the page, look for the blue[Add to Chrome]button in the upper right corner, press it and confirm the permission to install it.

The Lightest LINE Account Dual and Triple Solution Screenshot_20220804-113857_Kiwi-Browser

Step 3. Launch the web version of LINE

After the installation is complete, click “The lightest LINE account dual-opening, triple-opening solutionimage-3

” button, pull up the menu, you can see that the LINE extension has been installed, click it to activate.

The Lightest LINE Account Dual and Triple Solution Screenshot_20220804-113917_Kiwi-Browser

The web version of LINE adopts the account login mode, which is different from the mobile login mode adopted by the mobile APP.The original phone’s LINE will not be logged outso you can safely use the same LINE account on both phones.

The Lightest LINE Account Dual-Open, Triple-Open SolutionScreenshot_20220804-113943_Kiwi-Browser

The Lightest LINE Account Dual and Triple Solution Screenshot_20220804-114921_Kiwi-Browser

According to the same principle, if there are more 3 open requirements, you can use other browsers that also use the Chromium core (such as Microsoft’s Edge), and repeat steps 2 and 3 to install the extension function.


