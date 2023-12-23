The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors with low temperature protection in the test

Cheap LiFePO4 batteries from manufacturers such as LiTime, Redodo, Powerqueen etc. are nothing new for us. In general, I have a very positive attitude towards them. I’ve been using these batteries in my DIY solar systems for a long time and haven’t had any problems so far.

However, most very cheap LiFePO4 lack an important feature, under-temperature protection.

LiTime has now brought a new 100Ah LiFePO4 battery onto the market, which is still optimized for a particularly high price/performance but offers exactly this protection.

Let’s take a closer look at the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors!

At this point, many thanks to LiTime for providing the battery for this test.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors in the test

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors relies on the usual and well-known design of LiFePO4 batteries.

This uses a black plastic housing with orange accents in the LiTime logo. The housing measures 329 x 172 x 214 mm and is therefore average size for a 100 Ah battery.

According to the manufacturer, this should weigh 10.05 kg.

On the top we have the usual M8 threads with matching screws included in the scope of delivery.

Also included in the scope of delivery are detailed and good instructions in German!

For trolling motors

But what does the addition “for trolling motors” actually mean? Trolling motors are, in plain English, outboard motors on boats/ships.

The battery is optimized for use on these. What does this optimization look like?

Lower temperature shutdown Special sealing against (salt) water Slightly higher peak performance

Of course, this battery is not just for trolling motors, you can also use it in off-grid solar systems, caravans, etc.

At its core, the battery is just particularly sealed and can offer a little more power at its peak, but this is not a disadvantage in any situation.

Why a LiFePO4 battery?

LiFePO4 batteries offer a variety of advantages compared to lead-gel and traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The shelf life of LiFePO4 is considerably higher. They are much more resilient and not susceptible to thermal runaway, as can occur with lithium-ion batteries.

Charging and discharging LiFePO4 is uncomplicated, not least thanks to the Battery Management System (BMS), which is always installed in this type of battery.

The biggest advantage of LiFePO4 batteries is their longevity. They can easily last for over 3000 cycles, while lead-gel batteries often lose performance after less than 100 cycles due to deep discharge. Lithium-ion batteries typically last between 300 and 1000 cycles.

LiTime advertises the following performance/durability values ​​for this battery:

4000 cycles (100% depth of discharge) 6000 cycles (80% depth of discharge) 15000 cycles (60% depth of discharge)

These are fantastic values!

Compared to lithium-ion batteries, LiFePO4 batteries are also less susceptible to fire. In the unlikely event of complete BMS failure, LiFePO4 batteries may smoke or fume, but typically will not burst into flames.

When it comes to charging voltage, the batteries are also a little more relaxed compared to lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, the BMS offers protection against undervoltage, overvoltage, short circuits and overload should something go wrong.

However, there are also disadvantages of LiFePO4 batteries:

Although they are smaller and lighter than lead-gel batteries, LiFePO4 batteries are larger and heavier than lithium-ion batteries for the same capacity. Furthermore, LiFePO4 batteries must not be charged at temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius.

The latter is an important point because many LiFePO4 batteries have no protection against this. With these you have to be careful not to charge them below 0 degrees. The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors is different, as it offers protection from this.

Technical data

Prismatic LiFePO4 cells 12.8V Voltage 100Ah Capacity 1280Wh 4000 times (25℃, 0.2C, 100% DOD) 100A maximum constant power Recommended charging current 20A (0.2C) 300A to 500A maximum power for up to 5s IP65

The capacity

Certainly the most important and exciting point is capacity. LiTime promises 100 Ah. I charged and discharged the battery a total of 5 times. 3x at 10A, 1x at 20A and 1x at 40A.

This should give us a pretty good overview of the battery’s performance/capacity.

This looks good! In the test, the battery achieved a capacity in the range of 102-103 Ah, slightly exceeding the manufacturer’s specifications.

Shutdown if voltage is too low

A very important point with such batteries is protection against deep discharging. The BMS protects the battery from exactly this.

In my case the battery switched off completely at a voltage of 10.43V.

Tension

LiFePO4 batteries usually have a very flat voltage curve. This also applies to the LiTime battery. But let’s take a look at this in detail.

When fully charged, the battery has a voltage of around 13.6V. However, this drops very quickly to 13.2V (within 10 minutes at 10A voltage).

90% of the battery’s capacity is in the voltage range 13.2 V to 12.6 V.

If the voltage falls below 12.6V, it begins to drop rapidly. At 12.5V at the latest we can declare the battery to be empty and the voltage curve drops steeply.

Conclusion

If you are looking for an “outdoor” suitable LiFePO4 battery, then you can choose the “LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling motors” with a clear conscience.

Essentially, we have a “simple” LiFePO4 battery with 100 Ah, but which offers a low-temperature shutdown and water protection.

Both features that can be quite interesting and relevant in an outdoor setting. And no, normal LiFePO4 batteries usually do not have an automatic low-temperature switch-off, which is essential for LiFePO4!

The capacity of the battery matched the manufacturer’s specifications. I was able to measure around 102-103 Ah in the test, which is a more than solid result for a battery that advertises 100 Ah.

Otherwise, the LiTime battery for trolling motors makes a very good impression and I have never had any problems with cheap batteries from the various Asian suppliers.

I have two off-grid solar systems in which I use such batteries and they have been running without any problems for years.

Therefore, I can only recommend LiFePO4 batteries in general, durability and safety simply speak for them and, in my experience, LiTime batteries are also great!

So if you are looking for a model with a switch-off at low temperatures and a certain degree of weather resistance, then this might be exciting, especially since the price is also very attractive!

