LiFePO4 batteries are an absolute game changer! Especially if you are building a DIY solar system or converting your mobile home, these batteries are a safe, reliable and now not too expensive way to store energy.

If you are looking for cheap LiFePO4 batteries in the 100Ah class, you are likely to stumble across LiTime or Ampere Time.

LiTime is one of the few manufacturers that offer 100Ah batteries for less than €400.

But how good is this battery? Does the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery really offer the advertised performance and capacity?

Let’s find out in the test!

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery is a fairly classic battery in the “car battery style”.

So we have a black plastic battery that measures 329 x 172 x 214 mm. Apart from the contacts, this is completely sealed on the top and, according to the manufacturer, is protected against water and dust according to IP65.

The battery has a fabric strap to make it easier to transport. This works well and can also be removed if desired.

On the connection side, we simply have two M8 screw threads. This is the “easiest” way to implement the connections, but they usually work well.

In addition to the battery, the scope of delivery also includes four screws, as well as a very good manual!

Specifications and performance

LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery

Capacity 100Ah

Voltage 12.8V

Energie 1280 Wh

Ladespannung 14.4V +- 0.2V

Recommended charging current 20A (0.2C)

Maximum constant power 100A

Peak power (5s) 280A

Cycles 4000+

We have a 100Ah battery, which has a maximum output of up to 100A. This is quite a typical representative of its kind.

The maximum charging current, which is only recommended up to a maximum of 20A, is somewhat unusual. This is quite small, but also not dramatic.

LiTime = Ampere Time

Little info, LiTime seems to be the same manufacturer as Ampere Time. Ampere Time has apparently renamed itself LiTime.

Why LiFePO4?

LiFePO4 or “lithium iron phosphate accumulator” (Wikipedia) is currently the best battery technology when it comes to a mixture of price, capacity and durability.

LiFePO4 batteries have three advantages over classic lead gel and lithium ion batteries.

A very high durability / cycle stability Cannot self-ignite Are less critical when loading

First of all, the biggest advantage of LiFePO4 batteries is the durability. LiFePO4 batteries easily reach 2000+ cycles. LiTime even advertises 4000-15000 cycles.

15000 cycles are doable, but we’re talking about a depth of discharge of maybe 20%. So if you only ever discharge the battery 20%, charge it etc. maybe 15000 cycles are possible. In practice, however, I rather calculate with 4000 cycles.

For comparison, in my experience, lead gel batteries hardly last 100 cycles (if at all) when deeply discharged (80-100%) and lithium ion batteries manage 300-1000 cycles.

Especially compared to lithium ion batteries, LiFePO4 are very safe! We have integrated a BMS in the batteries, which already protects them from short circuits, deep discharge, etc.

But even if the BMS should fail completely, LiFePO4 are less dangerous than lithium ion batteries. This is how LiFePO4 usually does not ignite in extreme situations! These steam and swell, but the gases do not ignite. It can happen that the plastic housing starts to stew and may even ignite, but this is much more controlled than with lithium-ion batteries!

I simply recommend this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qzt9RZ0FQyM

In addition, LiFePO4 batteries are a little more relaxed when it comes to charging and discharging. For example, if the charging voltage is a little too high, this can already lead to disaster with a lithium ion battery, LiFePO4 batteries react more relaxed here.

These batteries are not completely harmless either, but are a lot safer than lithium-ion-based models.

But of course LiFePO4 batteries also have disadvantages.

Larger and heavier than lithium ion batteries with the same capacity

Must not be charged below 0 degrees

LiFePO4 batteries are larger than their lithium ion brothers with the same capacity. As a result, you will never find these batteries in smartphones. This is due to the somewhat more “relaxed” and stable cell chemistry, which is also responsible for most of the benefits.

Depending on the application, a major disadvantage is that you must not charge LiFePO4 batteries below 0 degrees. Some batteries have an integrated BMS, which also actively prevents this. But this is not the case with the LiTime!

Here you have to be careful not to charge below 0 degrees or you have to use a charge controller that can do this.

Alternatively, there are also rechargeable batteries with the appropriate “heating”, such as the MOBILEKTRO MLB-1280D-NT.

how do i test

I am testing LiFePO4 batteries on a so-called electronic load. This simply converts the energy into heat and records the amount of energy used. The ATORCH DLB-600W is used as the electronic load.

I test the capacity at 5A, 10A and 20A load. Experience has shown that the capacity of LiFePO4 varies very little at the various load levels, but the three measurements help us to see slightly better average values.

I also monitor the voltage when discharging.

The capacity of the LiTime 12V battery

This brings us to the most important point of capacity.

5A 10A 20A Wh 1379,9 1363 1320,8 Ah 106,47 106,06 105,57

The capacity looks pretty good! This varies between 106.47 Ah and 105.57 Ah. Accordingly, the battery slightly exceeds the advertised capacity. A thumbs up for that!

How does it compare to other 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries?

In the test so far only the Redodo 12 V 100 Ah LiFePO4 and the Supervolt LiFePO4 100Ah battery offered a slightly higher real capacity. However, both batteries are also slightly more expensive.

The comparison to the ECO-Worthy LiFePO4 12V 100Ah battery, which is +- identical in price, is exciting and the LiTime wins here.

Does 3-5 Ah more or less make a difference in practice? I think less so, but these are a small buffer to compensate for manufacturing variability or the slight wear and tear that occurs in the early years.

In practice

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery behaved very inconspicuously with me! I use the battery in combination with a Victron Energy SmartSolar MPPT charge controller.

So far there have been no problems or dropouts between the two. I have also connected the battery with other 100Ah batteries (from other manufacturers) in parallel, which has worked just as well so far. The manufacturers always advertise that only one manufacturer’s batteries can be connected in parallel, but I’ve never had any problems mixing them.

Incidentally, the Victron Energy are a very good combination for the LiTime battery, because they bring with them a low-temperature shutdown, which is not integrated in the battery.

Conclusion on the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery

You can generally buy LiFePO4 without any worries. So far, all the models that I’ve gotten my hands on are ok.

This also applies to the LiTime 12V battery 100Ah LiFePO4 battery. With around 106 Ah or 1379 Wh, it more than meets the advertised capacity. The BMS has also proven to be very problem-free in combination with my Victron Energy Solar charge controller.

Therefore, if you get the LiTime 100Ah LiFePO4 battery at a good price, there is nothing wrong with it! Compared to other cheap models, this one also uses so-called prism cells, which are a bit more valuable.

What speaks against the LiTime battery? We don’t have any luxuries like a Bluetooth BMS or under-temperature cut-off here. With the latter, you have to be careful not to charge the battery below 0 degrees.

But apart from that, everything fits as long as the price stays below €400.

Are there alternatives? Of course there are:

The Creabest has slightly less capacity and is a bit more expensive, but has the practical Bluetooth BMS. The Redodo battery is slightly more expensive and has slightly more capacity.

But if you want the best possible price-to-capacity ratio, then the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery would be my first choice!