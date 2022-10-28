Elon Musk intends to take on the role of CEO of Twitter after completing the $ 44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant as well as Tesla and SpaceX. Bloomberg states, according to which Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with other important executives at the end of the acquisition. The billionaire is expected to remain interim CEO and could then relinquish the role.

Back and forth tweeting between the new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, and the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. “The bird is released,” Musk tweeted to announce the acquisition. “In Europe the bird will fly according to our EU rules,” Breton replied.

“Good news for the web, for Democracy and freedom. I love Elon Musk.” Matteo Salvini writes it on Twitter, with reference to the news of the completed acquisition by the Twitter entrepreneur.