Reporter Lou Wanling / Comprehensive report

Archangel Studios’ new work “Dark Faith: The Lonely Man” was officially launched on March 10. The game uses a soul-like combat gameplay as its main feature. However, some players found that there are many materials or action models similar to FromSoftware works in the game. group, sparked a lot of topics.

“Dark Faith: The Lonely Man” is a work developed by the three-person studio Archangel Studios. Players can explore the ruins of civilization in the vast open world and learn about the world from the wreckage left over from history. There are a lot of extremely dangerous things in the game. There are powerful enemies in the game, and there are so-called career choices in the game. Different occupations can present different fighting styles for players.

The reason why “Dark Faith: The Lonely Man” recently jumped into the topic of players is that some players found that there are many character actions in the game that look very similar to FromSoftware’s works. Ring” and “Dark Soul 3” are very similar, and a comparison chart of the two games has been made.

In the face of players’ doubts, Archangel Studios made the latest announcement, mentioning that the team will purchase materials suitable for the game from Epic Marketolace, and mentioning that only about 10% of the content in the game is outsourced, such as action animation, special effects or It’s sound effects and so on.

At the same time, Archangel Studios also stated that he is not an expert in testing whether the game is plagiarized, so he has no idea whether there is a problem with the materials he purchased from Epic. He has already contacted Epic customer service about this incident.

Later, one of the developers shared the store page where he bought the material. One of the action modules was called PN GunAndSword. At first glance, it looked very similar to Ms. Maria in “Bloodborne Curse”. The page has been taken down .