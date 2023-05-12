The long Land Rover 130 in the driving report

Dhe Land Rover is unique. Created out of necessity immediately after the war, the English off-road vehicle has a fan base that is second to none. She loves the angular thing more than anything, although there are truly better cars, but perhaps none that, with its many weaknesses, reminds the driver of himself so much. Of course, these rates only apply to the Defender built up to 2016. The end hit the fans to the core, one even goes so far and quite openly continues to build a kind of copy in the old Smart factory in Alsace, the Ineos Grenadier. You just have to have enough money.

The new Defender has been on the market since 2020, it does pretty much everything differently without completely denying its origins in design. It’s turned out to be a really good car, with petrol or diesel engines, and there’s even a plug-in hybrid. Rigid axles are finally a thing of the past, everything you would expect from electronics today has found its way and mostly works. In its own way, the new Defender is a pretty much perfect 21st-century SUV. With one major weakness: it’s way too expensive, so it’s pretty outlandish for the clientele that used to be interested in it. The model designations 90 for the two-door and 110 for the longer four-door were retained, although some would have preferred 100 and 120, also to show that a new, fifth generation is here.