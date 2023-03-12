Home Technology The “Long Tail” as an illusion
The digital revolution has always been accompanied by stories, skeptics would even say: by one (or several?) ideologies. This includes the theory of the long tail: the Internet makes all niche products available to everyone, which is why you can be successful even with the most obscure products. The bestseller and the blockbuster, they should actually be dead long ago. Ex-Wired editor-in-chief Chris Anderson spread the thesis in the noughties, it was one of the great promises of digitization. Many people who deal with the net assume that it is correct. Not Ted Gioia. The musician and music author Gioia writes a newsletter about the music business and culture that is well worth reading. In this issue he takes apart the long tail theory. To its own annoyance, the mainstream is still winning. See the blockbuster sequel glut in cinemas. According to Gioia, Netflix and Spotify were also unable to keep Anderson’s promise. Instead of a long tail, it says: The winner takes it all. Gioia is a fan of the niche and the non-commercial culture, he even wishes that the theory of the long tail was true. Only he lacks faith. His experience in the culture industry is interesting, according to which it is a fraction of the products and a small number of heavy users and customers that keep companies alive. The idealists on the fringes have it as difficult as ever. Despite his despondency, Gioia still has the strength to end the text with a call for more niche culture. The long tail may not make any commercial sense, but it is definitely worth preserving! Continuing on to culture in the digital age, I recommend this piq about the book “Status and Culture”.

