The Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs apologize for bad game – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Fortunately, an unremarkable trailer and several delays caused many to largely forget about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launched earlier this week. I say lucky because Ben is far from the only one saying the game is pretty bad. Those reactions have now led to an apology from Daedalic’s developers.

“We apologize for the disappointing experience many of you had at the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not live up to what we set out for ourselves or our dedication to. The expectations set by our community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused.

fair enough. It’s nice to see developers and publishers admit their mistakes, but do they really? Here’s what the team has to say about the future of the game:

“We understand that the success of a game depends on players’ enjoyment and satisfaction. We genuinely value your feedback and are always actively listening to you, reading your opinions, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you provide.

Our development team has been working hard to fix bugs and technical issues that many of you have encountered. We’re committed to bringing you patches so you can unleash your game to its full potential.

Bugs and technical issues are only a small part of what’s wrong with Ben’s game, as many core pillars are also unsatisfactory. Most are near impossible and very expensive to fix, so is some buffing enough to make The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a success or at least possible? you tell me.

