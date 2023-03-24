Home Technology The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets May Release Date in Game Showcase – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Technology

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets May Release Date in Game Showcase – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

by admin
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets May Release Date in Game Showcase – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was one of the first games officially announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series, and was supposed to launch alongside the latest consoles, before several delays changed those plans. However, the wait will soon be over as we finally have a release date and I highly doubt it will be delayed again.

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon released a nearly 40-minute gameplay showcase, culminating in the reveal that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on May 25 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until “later 2023.”

As far as the gameplay itself is concerned, we showed off the different parts of the game, focusing on traversal and stealth in what you could call old-school environments, reminiscent of classic platformers.

We’ll see if that’s interesting enough for many gamers, in the same month as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in Street Fighter VI, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI. Not long before it came out.

what do you think?

See also  Let's go!

You may also like

Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a God...

Amazon brings cloud gaming service “Luna” to Germany

Tech Diary — Mid-March 2023

That’s how it works with the craftsman

What printer manufacturer HP understands by customer loyalty

Meta also presents a protein oracle

The second Google Cloud Region in Italy opens...

Atari offers $10 million to buy Night Dive...

QNAP NAS TVS-h874, Intel Core i9 CPU for...

Introducing the new AG325QZN/EU 32″ gaming monitor with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy