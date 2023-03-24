The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was one of the first games officially announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series, and was supposed to launch alongside the latest consoles, before several delays changed those plans. However, the wait will soon be over as we finally have a release date and I highly doubt it will be delayed again.

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon released a nearly 40-minute gameplay showcase, culminating in the reveal that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on May 25 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until “later 2023.”

As far as the gameplay itself is concerned, we showed off the different parts of the game, focusing on traversal and stealth in what you could call old-school environments, reminiscent of classic platformers.

We’ll see if that’s interesting enough for many gamers, in the same month as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in Street Fighter VI, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI. Not long before it came out.

