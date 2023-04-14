Home Technology The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Pre-Order Trailer With New Gameplay – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Technology

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Pre-Order Trailer With New Gameplay – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

by admin
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Pre-Order Trailer With New Gameplay – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Nacon wants us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after a two-year delay. They’re especially proud of the recently released Precious Edition, which includes extras like the Compendium of Tales, a Sindarin voice pack for Elven characters, and more that fans will love.

In the brand new pre-order trailer, we meet Gandalf and Gollum, their rich gameplay, and what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are expected, as the game went gold this week, which we recently reported on.

See also  The traditional Chinese version of "Memoirs of Ys - The Pledge of Filgana-" will be released in May, supporting full voice, and you can freely switch illustrations between the old and new versions | T Kebang

You may also like

Mi Band 8 will be officially released next...

The sounding TV flagship from Sony

50% discount: Lifetime cloud storage from 149 euros

“Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch” Chinese version...

Lithium-sulfur batteries: Researchers discover causes for some weaknesses

Mi Pad 6 / 6 Pro is the...

many offers on smartphones, accessories and IoT for...

Suicide Squad： Kill the Justice League 延遲至 2024...

Tinexta Cyber ​​teams up with Google Cloud for...

Overclocking Workstations! Supermicro X13SRA-TF and 56-core Xeon w9-3495X...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy