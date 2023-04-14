Nacon wants us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after a two-year delay. They’re especially proud of the recently released Precious Edition, which includes extras like the Compendium of Tales, a Sindarin voice pack for Elven characters, and more that fans will love.

In the brand new pre-order trailer, we meet Gandalf and Gollum, their rich gameplay, and what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are expected, as the game went gold this week, which we recently reported on.