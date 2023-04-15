The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets pre-order trailer with new gameplay

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Nacon wants us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after a two-year delay. They’re especially proud of the recently released Precious Edition, which includes extras like the Compendium of Legends, a Sindarin voice pack for Elven characters, and more that fans will love.

In the brand new pre-order trailer, we meet Gandalf and Gollum, their rich gameplay, and what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are expected, as the game went gold this week, which we recently reported on.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here