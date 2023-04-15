Home » The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets pre-order trailer with new gameplay
Technology

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets pre-order trailer with new gameplay

by admin
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets pre-order trailer with new gameplay
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Nacon wants us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after a two-year delay. They’re especially proud of the recently released Precious Edition, which includes extras like the Compendium of Legends, a Sindarin voice pack for Elven characters, and more that fans will love.

In the brand new pre-order trailer, we meet Gandalf and Gollum, their rich gameplay, and what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are expected, as the game went gold this week, which we recently reported on.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Emerging behaviors, when artificial intelligence surprises even its creators

You may also like

IBM Maximo Asset Management at risk: Vulnerability allows...

That’s why Elon Musk just bought 10,000 graphics...

Greentech Events: Rethinking concrete construction

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2...

o2 Free becomes o2 Mobile

Apple is holding back the iPhone: a new...

Tales that children can touch: the secret of...

[There is a movie to watch]”Final Fantasy 16″...

First test drive in the VW ID 7

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy