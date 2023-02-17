As one of the most popular IPs in the world, it’s no surprise that Embracer Group has big plans for The Lord of the Rings. After acquiring IP rights last year, a recent financial report from Embracer suggests that next year we may see five new works based on JRR Tolkien’s works.

By March 2024, Embracer Group plans to release 5 new games, which are currently being developed by external studios. Currently, we know of two of these games. One of them is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a stealth/adventure game that has faced serious delays on several occasions but is actually expected to launch this year.

Another title is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, which takes you and a few friends on a cooperative dwarf adventure in the legendary mines of Moria. Return to Moria will release on PC later this year.

The other three games have yet to be announced, but they seem less likely to be major console releases and more likely mobile titles.

Are you excited to see these 5 new games set in the Lord of the Rings universe?