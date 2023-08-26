The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Delayed, Disappointing Fans

New Lord of the Rings Movie, The War of the Rohirrim, Delayed Due to Hollywood Strike

In a disappointing turn of events for Lord of the Rings fans, the highly anticipated animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, has been delayed. The Hollywood strike has caused the premiere to be pushed back from its original date of April 14 to December 13 next year, as reported by Deadline.

This setback comes as sad news for all the devoted fans who have been eagerly awaiting this new adventure featuring Helm Hammerhand, the ninth King of Rohan. The War of the Rohirrim promises to be a thrilling and action-packed journey that takes place 183 years before the iconic One Ring trilogy. In this prequel story, Helm Hammerhand finds himself compelled to defend his kingdom and himself against the formidable Dunlondins and their leader, Woolf.

Bringing authenticity to the animated characters, the film will see the return of Miranda Otto, who reprises her role as Eowyn from the beloved Peter Jackson films. Joining her in the cast are Brian Cox and Luke Pasqualino, who have also lent their talents to bring life to the film’s main characters.

As anticipation and excitement have been building for The War of the Rohirrim, this delay is a significant disappointment for fans. Nevertheless, it is important to understand that the ongoing strike in Hollywood has caused numerous setbacks across the industry, affecting various productions.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is expected to be a thrilling addition to the beloved franchise, providing fans with a captivating and blood-soaked tale of Helm Hammerhand’s heroic exploits. Despite the disappointment of the delay, fans can look forward to finally embarking on this new adventure in December next year.

Are you eagerly awaiting The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim? Stay tuned for more updates as the production progresses and the new release date approaches.

