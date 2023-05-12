The lost “Apex Heroes” Foshan Wuyingjiao Bug reappears, this time it is the new hero “Ballistic” | 4Gamers

A year ago, the “Foshan Wuyingjiao” bug shown by Reparte in “Apex Legends” was quickly corrected by Repsawn and then lost. Now, with the update of the “Arsenal” in the 17th season, the lost secret Appeared again, and the user was the new hero “Ballistic”.

Overseas players have discovered that Ballistic can repeat the previous bug-like operation, quickly switching between the three guns, so that Ballistic cancels the melee closing action, and then produces infinite “Foshan Wuying Kick” kicks.

Again, this bug can still be kicked up infinitely, and applies to targets such as drones.

Of course, this is not the only problem after the appearance of the new hero Ballistic. Ballistic’s passive skill “sling” allows him to carry a third weapon that cannot be equipped with accessories, but overseas players have recently discovered it.

When you move the first weapon with a scope to the third grid, and the scope can be installed on the second weapon in the off-hand, it will be automatically installed on the second weapon, and the magical bug is born: The second weapon that automatically mounts the scope has a field of view magnification, but the appearance of the gun does not have a scope. (Of course, if the removed scope is not compatible with automatic installation, it cannot be triggered)

Although there will inevitably be bugs in the new season revision, considering that such discoveries may affect the balance on the battlefield, we can only hope that Respawn will quickly correct them after the community discussion.

At the same time, the news of EA’s large-scale layoff of internal contract testing staff this year has also begun to be associated with overseas communities. The impact level may not be unrelated, but EA stated that “this is our ongoing global strategic plan. Part of the painting”, I hope all this can develop in a good direction.