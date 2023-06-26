The lost opportunity of beautiful Italy Loves Romagna

Saturday evening, at the legendary Campovolo Arena in Reggio Emilia, there was a big concert to raise funds for last May’s floods: Italia Loves Romagna was the title, quoting another historic concert, Italia Loves Emilia, the one held after the earthquake of 2012. It was a beautiful evening, the singers generously got involved, interpreted their historic hits, duetted creating exciting variations and at times they were moved by the drama that thousands of Romagna are experiencing who have lost everything . I was among the forty thousand on the lawn and I can guarantee that it was unforgettable. But it was also a missed opportunity. To try to figure out what’s really going on. Let me explain: the subtext of all the speeches, including the presenters, was that a natural disaster had arrived in Romagna. Just like an earthquake, against which there is little to do except build earthquake-proof houses. Only a singer, the young Tananai said that this story made him understand that we must “love the planet more”. Respect their resources. Reduce our carbon footprint. The only one. At the same time another great concert was taking place in Paris: at the end of the climate change summit organized by President Macron, the Global Citizen movement brought activists and political leaders to the stage in front of the Eiffel Tower, along with artists of the caliber of Billie Eilish and Lenny Kravitz. In front of a huge crowd she said: “We really need to change the economic system to help the people most affected by climate change”. He added: “I wish we were all part of the solution and not the problem.” Sometimes it takes very little to enter people’s hearts and change a lot.

