The lying life of young people: what the smacked profile is and what purpose it serves

An official profile, where accept the follow of more or less everyone friends and even the boring attentions of parents, and then another profile, reserved for a smaller circle of people, where you don’t use your name and maybe do some experiments. Especially in messages.

This is what they do on social networks the little girls and boys of Gen Z, that is, those who are 15-20 years old today, almost always without the knowledge of adults: they have a facade identity that is (more or less) public and then a hidden identity. Which is called a smacked profile.

Why is the smacco profile used?

The Italian wording is a curious and intelligent adaptation of spam account, which is what these profiles are called abroad. Curious, intelligent and above all more appropriate, because it captures well what the smacked profile actually is: an online place where you can also accept some failure, some humiliation and where you can make a fool of yourself. Where accept to suffer a defeatIn short.

The shameful profile is typical of TikTok and especially Instagram, the two platforms most loved by very young people: you open it not so much to avoid being seen by your parents doing who knows what, but to have a space where you can be more relaxed and where you feel less of the performance anxiety typical of social media. The most successful Stories and photos that everyone can see are on the official Instagram profile on the smacco profile you can share the less perfect, more playful, more intimate ones or personal. Certain that they will only go to a small number of people.

On Instagram, the smacco profile is used not only for posting but also for send messages in Direct, perhaps precisely to ask a friend if the image you want to post on the other side (on the official profile) is beautiful, okay and can be shared. Before everyone sees it, before other boys or girls see it.

How to create a smacked profile

Wanting to make a comparison, the smacked profile is a bit like BeReal (which despite the crisis is still in the top 3 of the favorite social networks for under 20s) and a bit like the function Close friends of Instagram. Only instead of manually selecting who will see what in their Stories, you create it a whole new profile reserved for the most intimate circle of people. A private profile that is more private than the default private profile.

Creating a smacco profile works like creating any other profile: the procedure is obviously the same, but there is a big but. The important point is what to call yourself, in this shameful profile: not with your own name, otherwise the entire meaning of the operation would be lost, but with a username that somehow reminds you of it and is also captivating and attracts attention. If a person is called Francesca, it can’t be ProfiloSmaccoFrancesca: too banal. So the few online traces of the existence of the smacked profile phenomenon are curious tutorials on how to call yourself, starting from your name: they can be found everywhere, from Pinterest to Instagram, up to TikTok (an example in the video above).

Once the choice has been made and the procedure completed, switching from one profile to another is relatively simple and can be done from the Instagram app with a quick tap on your image icon. The important thing is not to make mistakes, because there is the risk of making an epic fail in front of everyone.

