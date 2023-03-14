Home Technology The M2 Mac mini, which is 3,000 yuan cheaper than the previous generation, is now on sale in Taiwan
The M2 Mac mini, which is 3,000 yuan cheaper than the previous generation, is now on sale in Taiwan

In terms of price and specifications, the Mac mini equipped with the new M2 chip, as explained in his press release, “Mac mini just got more affordable“, to attack at a more affordable price, you don’t need to carry it out, but you need a powerful and versatile Mac. Now the M2 Mac mini and M2 Pro Mac mini are finally on sale in Taiwan, and they will be available as soon as March 29. service.

Apple launched the M2/M2 Pro Mac mini in mid-January this year. Because Taiwan has to wait for the NCC to pass the inspection before it can be officially sold, it has been delayed for nearly two months. Now it is finally possible to place an order for the M2/M2 on Apple’s official website. The M2 Pro Mac mini is out.

There are 5 key upgrades for the M2/M2 Pro Mac mini this time:

Recently, Apple released new product content, almost all of which raised the price of its products. However, this Mac mini equipped with M2 chips surprised everyone. Its specifications are better than the previous generation M1 Mac mini, but the starting price For the more affordable NT$18,900,NT$ 3,000 cheaper than the previous generation

M2 / M2 Pro Mac mini

Apple said in a press release:Whether customers are buying a computer for the first time, upgrading their installation, or switching from a PC to a Mac, they can get unmatched value for the M2 Mac mini.It seems that Apple expects to seize market share with this model.

Therefore, judging from the comparison of the current Mac mini and Mac Studio specifications, Apple has also clearly defined the positioning of the products, and they can also be clearly differentiated in terms of price.

