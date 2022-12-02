As a technology leader, Apple’s M1 series processors have occupied the throne of the highest performance of Arm processors since they came out. As early as June this year, Apple released the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air equipped with M2 processors at WWDC2022. Since then, there have been rumors that Apple is preparing a big weapon.

On November 30th, the new product of Apple’s M-series processors, the M2 Max, appeared in the GeekBench running score library, but the improvement in running scores was not as good as before.

According to the information on the GeekBench platform, the M2 Max has 12 cores, the main frequency is as high as 3.54GHz, and it is equipped with 96GB of RAM. The previous generation M1 Max has only 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, and supports 64GB RAM at the same time. This also means that the GPU core of M2 Max may be improved more, after all, M2 has a lot of upgrades compared to M1.

The data shows that the single-core score of Apple M2 Max reaches 1889 points, and the multi-core score reaches 14586 points. The single-core score of M1 Max can reach 1700-1800 points, and the multi-core score can reach 12800 points. This shows that the M2 Max has a limited improvement in single-core performance compared to the M1 Max, which is not as large as imagined.

Although the single-core running score has not improved much, compared with the M1, which only supports up to 16GB RAM, the M2 supports up to 24GB RAM, which can bring a better multitasking experience, and the M2 also supports ProRes encoding, and natively supports ProRes format video clips, greatly It improves the work efficiency of film producers, and can edit up to 11 4K film streams and two 8K film streams at the same time.

Previously, Apple CEO Cook inspected the Apple Austin campus and showed everyone the product that the Apple Austin engineering team is working hard to develop – Apple’s next-generation Apple Silicon,

However, it is impossible to confirm whether the new generation processor is called M2 Ultra/Extreme or the rumored M3, but with the appearance of M2 Max, the new processor is most likely to be the M2 series processor.