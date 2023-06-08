Home » The Mac version of “Death Stranding” is now available for pre-order, the price is really unbearable- Qooah
Hideo Kojima gave a keynote speech at WWDC23 on June 7, saying that the “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” game will be available on macOS, and that many games released by subsequent studios will be available on the macOS platform.

It can now be seen that the Mac version of “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Edition” has been launched on the Apple App Store, and the pre-sale price is US$39.99 (Hong Kong HK$288/Taiwan NT$1290).

Although it is a good thing that the “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” game has landed on macOS, the configuration requirements are a bit strict. The official stated that the game needs to run on the macOS 12 or later operating system, and the device is equipped with an Apple M1 processor or a later version of the Mac device. The game capacity is up to 69.8GB, which can be shared with the family, and only supports English.

Hideo Kojima also revealed at the press conference that the macOS version of the game “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” will be released in 2023. He also publicly stated that he is a fruit fan, saying, “Since I bought the first Mac in 1994, I have been a loyal Apple fan, and it has been my dream for many years to bring the work of me and our team to the Mac. Mac “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” will provide you with a gaming experience that takes full advantage of Apple’s latest technology!”

