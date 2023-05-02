The macaw calls: parrots recognize conspecifics in the video call

Parrots kept with people often suffer from psychological problems because they do not have sufficient social contact with other parrots. A group of scientists at the Media Lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northeastern University and the University of Glasgow want to solve this problem with modern communication technology: via video chats with conspecifics, which the animals can even initiate themselves.

20 million parrots in US homes, many lonely

The Facebook Messenger software and a tablet or smartphone placed within reach of the animals were used for the associated study. But none of this works without people: The “human in the loop”, writes the research group, is of particular importance for the idea to work. The parrot owners were also advised by the so-called Parrot Kindergarten, an online coaching program designed to teach them how to deal with the highly intelligent animals as appropriately as possible.

The issue of loneliness and the improper keeping of birds is a serious dilemma: According to estimates by Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, co-author of the study and researcher at the University of Glasgow, 20 million parrots live in US households alone. The fact that the idea works in principle was shown by means of 18 test animals of different parrot species, whose masters and mistresses recorded a total of 1,000 hours of video material of the interactions, which could then be evaluated.

Selection between different “conversation” participants

The experimental animals were all part of the Parrot Kindergarten project and were recruited from the program along with their owners. First, the animals learned to ring a bell to signal their readiness for video chat. Then they were allowed to tap their beaks on one of several parrot photos on the tablet. During the three-month investigation, there were almost 150 conversations desired by the animals. Introduced with care and friendliness by their owners, something amazing soon became apparent: the animals seemed to know that they were dealing with a conspecific at the end of the line, they showed mirror behavior, sang, talked or groomed themselves, which is considered a sign of well-being . There were also particularly popular communication partners – the birds, who called frequently, “won” here. During each of the three-hour sessions, the animals were able to make two calls, which together lasted a maximum of five minutes.

As part of the experiment, the scientists asked them to write down exactly how the parrots reacted. To make the video chats as comfortable as possible, there was never any coercion – and the calls were immediately cut off if the bird became scared or no longer interested. Many of the study participants think the idea is good and would like to see the service in continuous operation. “As long as the tablet is safe, can’t be broken by the birds or fall down and hurt them, I don’t see any problems,” said one participant. Some birds were also over-enthusiastic. So you should be careful with larger animals like macaws, because they could destroy a smartphone.



