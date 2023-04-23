The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story 評論

After playing League of Legends for many years, it’s clear to me that the game’s universe and expansive character lore are its most fascinating aspects. While MOBAs might not be the best genre to delve into a story in depth (besides posting ad-hoc events or skin lines), thankfully, Riot has started creating new content across a variety of mediums, including comics, the popular Netflix show Arcane, and some attempts through Legends Titles like God of Runeterra master other genres. Their latest is the A League of Legends Story game, a collection of games of different genres released by different developers that allows us to explore new possibilities through the backstories of our favorite characters. Buckle up, because Riot Forge has more adventures ready for release in 2023.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an Action RPG developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter. Like famous indie games, The Mageseeker stands out with its gorgeous 2D pixel art and picturesque environments that will leave you amazed as you explore the map. While it’s a very enjoyable, even addictive experience, it does have some drawbacks.

The story begins in Demacia, a kingdom where magic is strictly forbidden. I play Drago Bourne’s Silas, a mage imprisoned for 15 years after an incident revealed his inability to control his powers. At the beginning of the game, a movie introduced the beginning of my journey: Sylas managed to escape by stealing the powers of his friend Lux. He set the city on fire and fled, preparing to start a revolution against the tyrannical monarchy and the mages.

Here is an ad:

Gameplay begins with simpler sequences that serve as an introduction to the controls and more basic mechanics. League of Legends fans will be happy to learn that Sylas’ gameplay and skills have been seamlessly adapted to the RPG genre. He has a more scarred playstyle as a rogue mage who wields a stone chain, a weapon that absorbs magic from his surroundings. Just like in the main game, he has a basic and electrified attack where he can lock his chains onto enemies or environmental elements, pulling himself towards them. His most obvious traits have been preserved so that he, too, can steal abilities from enemies and use them against others.

Even on normal difficulty mode, the mechanics are fairly straightforward and easy to understand. Combat can feel a little tricky at first for someone new to the genre as they adjust to the different skill sets and chain movements, but for more experienced players, it can be pretty straightforward. If you’re looking for a challenge, it’s best to jump right into the higher difficulty modes. Don’t let your guard down, though: Sometimes the scene switches from a fairly empty environment to waves of powerful enemies in quick succession.

At first glance, it sounds like these fights will eventually feel boring once you get the hang of them, which may be early on. However, there is a unique twist: the magic system revolves around elemental abilities. Just like it sounds: fire, ice, thunder… each element fights the other, so you’ll have to make the most of Sylas’ stealing skills and choose which abilities to take. Also, magic is dependent on mana, which can be replenished after hitting a physical attack. Because of this, the game loop takes a very interesting turn: stealing, attacking, dashing, and hitting over and over again. Players have to focus on different enemies, killing them with specific elements, which makes for a really fun experience when there’s too much going on onscreen.

Here is an ad:

Additionally, after a few waves of easier enemies, the game also pits you against quite a few more challenging bosses in each mission, so you can take some time to get used to the new attack patterns and abilities.

That being said, selecting an enemy to grab can be challenging when enemies get too close together, and there are some weird bugs that slow down the action. For example, some mages stop attacking entirely when you get too close to them. Enemies can also feel a bit repetitive once you encounter them too often, especially in side quests. However, the game ultimately keeps things fresh by letting you battle some notable League of Legends champions and steal their ultimate abilities.

After each mission, it’s time to head back to the rebel hideout. As you keep making new friends and convincing them to join the rebellion, they come to the camp and open their own shops and workshops, providing necessary upgrades to buy with resources you earn from enemies and treasure chests. This way, you can permanently learn your stolen abilities, upgrade your attributes, increase your mana stores, and add any improvements you need before starting a new quest. Additionally, Silas will meet with Outlaws to join his cause, providing elemental bonuses during the quest. Maybe this is a solo adventure, but the Outlaws are your team, and raising their ranks is vital to increasing your overall strength.

In Hideout, you’ll experience the more story-driven and character-oriented aspects of the game. While much of your gameplay does consist of punches and punches, the lore is crafted to let you delve into Sylas’ past and understand why he’s so desperate for a comeback. The story suggests that he’s not just a villain or a savior, but a much more nuanced character. You can also interact with various secondary characters and engage in dialogue that lets you explore their backstories and possibly develop friendships.

As I mentioned before, the game’s retro style and pixel art are utterly stunning, with great attention to detail both inside and out. In each new environment, I couldn’t help but take a few seconds to look around. The animations of the main League of Legends characters are also insane: Garen is completely dumbfounded the first time he uses his Ultimate I.

Aside from aesthetics, however, the map itself feels too simple, like many other aspects of the game. It’s just too linear and calm. I’ve tried interacting with it, smashing things, trying to gain access to new areas by approaching doors, stairs, sectors that seem to lead somewhere else… none of this works. While chests containing resources are easy to find, the game would benefit from a puzzle or two, or more opportunities to explore these areas instead of just reading lost notes.

All in all, it’s a really fun and entertaining title for League of Legends fans and newcomers alike. The Mageseeker stands out as its unique game. In fact, it could even be an excellent entry into the world of League of Legends, as its excellent storytelling and captivating setting are sure to lure some RPG fans to the famous MOBA. Despite its drawbacks, I highly recommend this experience, which takes about 12 hours to complete.