Home Technology The magnetic field is too strong to “freeze” the surface, and it is found that the magnetar may have a solid shell | TechNews Technology News
Technology

The magnetic field is too strong to “freeze” the surface, and it is found that the magnetar may have a solid shell | TechNews Technology News

by admin
The magnetic field is too strong to “freeze” the surface, and it is found that the magnetar may have a solid shell | TechNews Technology News

Stars are super-hot objects filled with plasma, but astronomers have now discovered a super-weird star that appears to have a solid surface: Its magnetic field is strong enough to “freeze” its outer layers into a solid shell.

Launched on December 9, 2021, NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) measures X-ray polarized light from cosmic sources to uncover information about objects and their surroundings.

An international team led by University College London, UK, used IXPE to observe a magnetar called 4U 0142+61 some 13,000 light-years from Earth, and the results have led to many unexpected discoveries.

Magnetars are a type of neutron stars with super-strong magnetic fields. They emit bright X-rays and show unstable activity cycles. With the eruption of flares, they can release millions of times more than the sun in a year in just 1 second. energy.

Scientists originally expected that there was an atmosphere around the magnetar, and X-rays passing through would be polarized in a specific direction. However, the IXPE observation found that the proportion of polarized light was much lower than expected, indicating that the magnetar lacks an outer atmosphere.

Even more bizarrely, higher-energy light particles flip the polarization angle by exactly 90 degrees compared to lower-energy photons, a signal that would be produced if a magnetar had a solid surface and was surrounded by a current-filled external magnetic field.

The finding was completely unexpected, and researchers believe that the star’s gas may have reached a critical temperature, where it is “frozen” into a solid by a strong magnetic field in a similar way that water turns to ice.

There may be other explanations for the observations, but this is the first time a plausible hypothesis exists for a star to have a solid surface. The researchers hope to observe more magnetars in the future to study how the interaction of temperature and magnetic field strength alters the star’s surface.

The new paper is published in the journal Science.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)

Further reading:

See also  Vittoria Zanetti is the startup that brought poke to Italy

You may also like

At the helmet check the airbag – la...

What drains your phone’s battery the most?

At the helmet check the airbag – La...

What will happen to the licensees of Meta...

YouTube Shorts will come to TV without the...

Diablo 4 skill tree is highly customizable: closer...

What will happen to the licensees of Meta...

There is news that SONY PS5 will have...

Genuine Windows 11 is going to be cheaper?...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 5: Russian special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy