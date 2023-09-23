The magnificent seven finalists of the GammaDonna Award

The awards ceremony and presentation of the seven finalists will be held on September 29th at 11:00 at Platform 3, dedicated to Tech Community Events.

Giulia Baccarin claims that thanks to the visibility that the GammaDonna Award, won in 2016, gave her, Mipu, the company she founded which develops innovative systems for the predictive maintenance of industrial machines, has attracted the attention of numerous large companies and today “it feeds more than twenty families.”

Chiara Petroli, founder of Wsense, a company that has developed technology capable of monitoring the ocean floor in real time, says that since she won the GammaDonna award last year, her business has taken off.

“The female entrepreneurs who reach the final – comments Valentina Parenti, president of Premio GammaDonna, an award that enhances innovative female entrepreneurial initiative, with the aim of contributing to reducing the gender gap in the socio-economic field through virtuous business examples – they finally have the chance to talk about their company as it deserves and this acts as a great sounding board.”

Precisely this need to communicate meant that the Award, now in its 19th edition this year, added to its model a training course on leadership, design thinking but also communication and professional networking in which the candidate entrepreneurs could choose to participate.

“We have added a path to help female entrepreneurs network with each other and help them communicate and talk about their businesses effectively to accelerate their growth”, adds the president.

Valentina Parenti, President and co-founder of the GammaDonna association

There are seven finalist companies for the 2023 edition of the GammaDonna award.

“All our finalists share common values. They don’t do business just for the mere profit but also and above all for the impact that can be created. This is a trend: this is demonstrated by the exponential growth of benefit companies and startups – comments Parenti – In recent years I have also seen a growth in female entrepreneurs who arise from the world of science and research and who are able to transfer this knowledge to the world of business.”

Another typical characteristic of companies that reach the final is the ability to start from their territory of origin, recover traditions and make them grow with a digital and hi-tech approach. At least three finalists are examples of this: the first is Sabrina Fiorentino, who with her company, Sestre, puts the Mediterranean diet at the service of alternative nutraceutical solutions for the treatment of hormonal dysfunctions and invisible diseases that compromise the fertility and quality of life of the woman. Her desire is to improve the quality of life of women and their fertility, creating awareness about invisible diseases and medical taboos and investing in innovative research specialized in fertility and the treatment of female hormonal pathologies, without neglecting the importance of psychological well-being .

Ta-Daan, Roberta Ligossi’s company, also brings local artisan realities to digital. Ta-Daan is an international online showcase to give voice to small artisan workshops and promote an alternative, ethical and conscious style of consumption, in the name of sustainability.

Third example is Alisea, a company with which Susanna Martucci recovers graphite waste to transform it into design objects. The jewel in her crown is Perpetua, the only pencil produced today in Italy that consumes waste without producing new ones during the production cycle, and she writes 21 times longer than a common pencil.

It earned the Compasso d’Oro 2016 honorable mention and is sold at the Moma Design Store in New York.

In addition to Ta-Daan, Sestre and Alisea, among the finalist companies is Reair by Raffaella Moro, which produces antivirus and antibacterial paints: active and intelligent coatings which, like “invisible forests”, fight pollution, preserve buildings and environments , purify the air from pollutants that are harmful to health.

Elisa Piscitelli is the founder of Futurely, a physical and digital platform that aims to combat school dropout and combat the NEET phenomenon, [acronimo di Not (engaged in) Education, Employment or Training, cioè “Non (attivo) in istruzione, lavoro o formazione” ndr] supporting and guiding young people in choosing and visualizing their future.

With the motto “no corporate objective is impossible” and the belief that tourism is Italy’s oil, Dina Rivera leads Destination Italia, an Italian travel-tech company which, thanks to digital, operates in all countries of the world. Technology is the heart of the business model: Destination Italia has developed a platform that integrates 10,000 experience providers and 1,000 tour operators from all over the world to create tailor-made packages in real time for travelers from 90 different countries.

The seventh finalist is Hemera Pharma, which develops the first therapy in the world for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, an “unmet medical need” globally, with a strong impact on the quality and life prospects of over 500 thousand patients, often young, with significant health and social costs, quantified on average at 2 million euros per patient. In her career, CEO Cristina Vignoli has held prestigious positions, including head of research and innovation and general affairs of the Alma Mater Foundation of Bologna.

The winner of the GammaDonna Award will be announced on the stage of the Italian Tech Week. During the final – which will be possible to watch in person and via live streaming – the winners of the Women Startup Award powered by Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center for the most innovative startup will also be announced; of the Woman entrepreneur for sustainability award powered by Cottino Social Impact Campus for the entrepreneur who, thanks to the impact strategy of her business, is facing the environmental, social or cultural transition with sustainable objectives; of the Giuliana Bertin Communication Award, recognition by Valentina Communication for the entrepreneur who has distinguished herself in the field of communication.

