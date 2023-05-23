Wanting to undertake an entrepreneurial activity also means having to decide which legal form is the most suitable for this project. A sea of ​​possibilities presents itself before you, but one in particular seems to emerge as the preferred choice of many: the SRL!

One often wonders why this acronym, which stands for Limited Liability Company, arouses so much interest among Italian and European entrepreneurs. Well, you’re in the right place to find out! In this article, we will guide you through the main advantages of an SRL compared to other corporate or individual forms such as VAT numbers and CNS. Our goal is to provide you with the necessary information so that you can carefully evaluate whether this solution is actually the one tailored to your business, in order to make an appointment for an online SRL opening. From the limitation of personal liability to greater protection of private assets through tax breaks and flexibility in business management: we will share with you everything you need to know about the benefits deriving from the establishment of an SRL.

Protection of personal assets: limited liability

Limited liability is one of the main advantages of Limited Liability Companies (precisely, SRLs). In practice, this means that the members of the SRL are not personally liable for any economic losses suffered by the company: in other words, the personal assets of the members are protected from any financial difficulties of the company.

Thanks to this system, a barrier is established between corporate and personal assets, ensuring greater economic stability and greater protection for investors. Limited liability therefore represents an important protection tool for shareholders and, consequently, a fundamental element in the decision to set up an SRL.

Flexibility in corporate and organizational structure

One of the main reasons why small and medium-sized enterprises choose the legal form of the SRL is the flexibility it offers in the corporate and organizational structure. In fact, an SRL can be established by a single shareholder or by several partners and the required share capital is relatively low compared to other legal forms.

Furthermore, the partners can decide to organize the management and administration of the company in a personalized way, defining the role and responsibilities of each partner in the management of the company. This makes it possible to adapt the organizational structure to the specific needs of the activity carried out, without being bound by predefined or complex schemes.

Ease of access to credit and financial facilities

The establishment of a SRL offers many advantages in terms of access to credit and financial benefits.

First, the Limited Liability Company can access greater amounts of money than a sole proprietorship could obtain.

Furthermore, thanks to the legal nature of the company, banks and investors are more inclined to grant loans or financing.

The SRL can also benefit from financial benefits, such as tax breaks and public contributions, for example in favor of research and technological innovation.

Finally, the establishment of a SRL can represent a guarantee for creditors (banks, suppliers, etc.) since the company is liable with its own assets and not with the personal assets of the members.

All this makes the SRL an excellent and valid alternative to open your own business.

Market credibility and growth opportunities

The establishment of an SRL offers significant advantages in terms of credibility on the market and growth opportunities. Indeed, the company name with the initials SRL guarantees a professional and reliable image, which can attract more prestigious customers and suppliers. Furthermore, the ability to issue shares and bonds makes access to capital easier, favoring the expansion of the business and the creation of new jobs.

Finally, the hierarchical structure and the clear definition of the responsibilities of the partners allow for more efficient management of the company, improving its reputation in the eyes of the public and investors.