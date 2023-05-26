the main announcements for developers

From Seattle, where it was held between May 23 and 25 Microsoft Build 2023an unequivocal message arrives for the developers. And not only for those who use the solutions of the Redmond multinational, but for developers in general: there is no future without artificial intelligence. It’s the same CEO Satya Nadella to underline it several times in his opening speech. So much so that it is enough to retrace the 25 minutes it lasted to collect the main announcements of the three days. First of all, Nadella identifies himself with the same users of Microsoft technologies, asserting that “something big is changing around us developers”. That’s right. Several times in her speech she repeats “we developers”, not “you developers”.

With a style very far from the histrionics of his predecessor Steven Ballmer, the current number one of the US company retraces the main stages that led from the “bicycle for the mind”, which is the expression used by Steve Jobs to indicate the computer, to the “steam car with the launch of ChatGPT”.

From ChatGPT+Bing to Copilot+Windos 11, what’s new from Microsoft

Of the 50 announcements made during Build 2023, the CEO focuses on 5: “The first is that we’re bringing Bing-based search to ChatGPT” says Nadella, recalling that “ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer application we have ever seen and the search grounding is a key feature, so that all information is up to date”. ChatGPT Plus, available free of charge, is just the beginning of what Microsoft intends to do with OpenAI to bring the best of its search engine into the well-known chatbot experience. The second concerns the integration of Copilot in the operating system itself, i.e. in Windows 11.

Related to this, the launch of Copilot stack has the goal of providing a common architectural stack for infrastructure, basic models, AI orchestration up to the co-pilot and its extensibility. L’extensibility is the heart of this third announcement. “Whether it’s ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Microsoft 365 Copilot or all Microsoft Copilots and, of course, your copilots, we can share the same extensibility model,” Nadella points out, adding that this way “every developer can write a plugin and reach billions of users in all these areas”.

Azure AI Studio, a complete tool for developers

The CEO’s fourth announcement focuses on Azure AI Studio. “It’s about the toolchain for the entire life cycle that allows you to create your intelligent applications and your co-pilots – explains Nadella -, starting from the possibility of training your models, whether they are OpenAI or any open source model”. Azure AI Studio is a comprehensive tool that empowers developers to create personalized conversational experiences for their customers with their structured and unstructured data. Developers can take advantage of a catalog that works with popular templates, including those from Azure OpenAI Service, Hugging Face, and other open source templates. In addition to Azure Search’s built-in vector indexing, prompt engineering with prompt flow and orchestration, there is one feature the top manager insists on, that of AI Safety.

“One of the things we’ve been working hard on over the past 5 years is integrating AI security into the toolchain.” A job that today translates into a series of processes implemented in the design stack, with a particular focus on the compliance and supervision part. To show how security is integrated into the toolchain during all stages of development ranging from testing to provenance verification to release.

Following SQL Server comes the new unified data product

Since all applications start from data, an announcement to this effect could not be missing. Microsoft Fabric it is expected to be “Microsoft’s largest data product launch since SQL Server,” says Nadella. “It unifies compute and storage, as well as all product experiences of the full analytic stack. It also brings together governance with analytics and, most interestingly, unifies the business model across all the different types of analytics workloads, whether it’s SQL or machine learning.”

Unified data is stored in OneLake, a SaaS data lake that integrates and stores it in an open format so you can use a single copy to train machine learning models, visualize data, and query the data lake and data warehouse . And with Copilot for Microsoft Fabric, AI helps you be more productive, whether you’re writing SQL statements, creating reports, or setting up trigger-based automations.

Nadella’s final message to Microsoft Build 2023

Finally, at Microsoft Build 2023, the CEO’s conclusions go to the root of the answer to a question that “as developers we should ask ourselves: why do we build? Why do we build technology?”. Although the link between economic growth and technological growth has characterized above all the last 400 years since the industrial revolution and has soared in the 70s behind us, it is not enough to explain why we build. “We want economic growth in order to have growth in the human development index. We want the lifespan to increase. We want education, prosperity and living standards to rise everywhere. That’s why we build. That’s why we innovate. This is what technology is for. It is not about technology for its own sake, but about a wide-ranging impact”.

Satya Nadella sees an example of all this made in India, her homeland, where artificial intelligence can make the difference in bridging the linguistic divide and the digital divide. But, looking forward, what developers build can make a difference to the world‘s eight billion people. Not over years or centuries, but over days and weeks.