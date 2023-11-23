The major update of the sci-fi construction “Dyson Sphere Project” “Black Mist Rising” will be launched on December 15, and the factory will fight against the alien forces | news

Chinese development team Youthcat Studio’s “Dyson Sphere Program” to launch large-scale update “Rise of the Dark Fog” on December 15th, receiving overwhelming praise on Steam with 2.5 million copies sold since its launch in January 2021.

The highly acclaimed and popular science fiction-themed game, “Dyson Sphere Program,” developed by the Chinese team at Youthcat Studio, is set to release its latest large-scale update, “Rise of the Dark Fog,” on December 15th. The game, which boasts an impressive 97% positive rating on Steam, allows players to build interstellar factories, collect resources, design production lines, and gradually develop a galactic industrial empire. Since its launch on January 21, 2021, it has sold a total of 2.5 million copies, solidifying its status as a fan favorite.

The upcoming update, “Rise of the Dark Fog,” was previewed at the Tokyo Game Show last month, generating significant excitement among the gaming community. The update will introduce a new combat system, requiring players to design defense facilities such as laser towers and cannons to fend off the dangerous “Black Mist” forces. These new enemies will pose a threat to players’ production lines from both the ground and outer space. However, for players who prefer a more leisurely pace, the option to turn off the “Hostile Forces” will also be available.

According to the development team, “Rise of the Dark Fog” is just the beginning of the combat system, with plans for continued updates through 2024. This includes the addition of space battles, the ability to build space stations, and the opportunity to dispatch fleets to attack the dangerous Black Mist lairs. The update is set to provide players with a rich and immersive gaming experience, further expanding the already captivating universe of “Dyson Sphere Program.”