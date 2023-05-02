The Manufacturing Renaissance, for Dassault Systèmes

Underlying what is called the Renaissance of the manufacturing sector is a counterintuitive idea: innovation travels against the tide.

<br />

Intuitively, one might think that innovation processes proceed in a linear way and in stages: a change in upstream technologies and processes enables a transformation of processes, and then of technologies, downstream. Actually, looking at what’s happening right now in manufacturing and industrial production, that’s not the way it is.

The digital transformation of plants and production processes, in fact, is also proceeding in the opposite direction: from the mouth to the source. Basically, the new technologies on the floor of production are enabling the change of upstream software used to design products and enable new forms of collaboration with previously unavailable information.

Manish Kumar, Ceo e VP of R&D di Solidworks in Dassault Systèmes

Second Manish Kumar, Ceo e VP of R&D di Solidworks in Dassault Systèmes [incontrato durante l’ultima edizione della 3DExperience World Conference 2023 che si è tenuta a Nashville, in Tennessee] it is a very radical change. The keywords of this transformation are three: creativity, design, collaboration. But there is a fourth one, which is the simulation, which plays a key role. And that allows on the one hand to simplify and on the other to rethink the way in which one designs on the computer.

Thanks to digitization of production environmentson the one hand, and to the availability of simulation models of pieces or whole products, and then a increasingly advanced forms of rapid prototyping based on 3D printingon the other hand, production processes are changing. For the first time, in fact, one is possible new generation of software that is enabled by smart factories and which allows you to review the design processes on which production depends, democratizing the use of technologies by planners and designers. Also with the help of artificial intelligence systems that do not replace the designer, but support him with generative design and simulation capabilities.

Renaissance of the manufacturing sector, the key elements

Let’s start with the factories: «There are millions of apps for robots in the manufacturing service – says Mike Buchli, partner in sales management at Dassault Systèmes – but to do things together, to define the factory layouts and validate the production lines, you need a system that holds all the information together, creates digital twins, digital twins and virtual twins, imports existing layouts and adds machine data, real-time scanning and all the other bits that need to fit together. This is an important piece of digital transformation but it is also a starting point for the Renaissance of the manufacturing sector».

Simulation is essential because it allows you to avoid errors in the production phase that could lead to damage to the systems, whose execution speed is so high that it no longer tolerates errors in implementation. They connect to this new software that allows designers to easily design components and systemswhich are tested virtually and then implemented via rapid prototyping processeswhich reduce or almost eliminate the prototype realization times.

This is a phase that is particularly valuable now, because it allows the creativity of the designers to be stimulated to the maximum and helps them to take risks by trying out new shapes without leaving the time allotted for the design. In the past, however, people tried to optimize the desired shape because it took days to create a new prototype and the costs were high.

Now, 3D printing allows you to have customized models that are different from the original project much faster, reducing costs, in a more sustainable way and increasing the possibilities of communication within the team or with clients, increasing innovation but also reducing the risk of misunderstandings and design errors. AND a virtuous feedback loop, which allows you to solve a series of problems that could not even emerge in previous models.The key is integration and the human factor, which must be helped to best express one’s abilities, is the vision of Dassault Systèmes, one of the leading manufacturers of design software and platforms. «There are small towns in the middle of the USA – explains Kumar – where there is historically an excellence in limited productions and where communities have sprung up in which they are taught to produce again, despite the scale no longer being that of large factories, which are sustainable by these small communities». Instead, a technological approach based on the strategy of connecting environments with software, of communication between the different information silos and team collaboration and with respect to clients and production, allows for the expansion of participation also in areas where manufacturing would no longer have been sustainable – given the small number of people – and activate highly automated micro-factories which are partly managed by the designers themselves. This is where the Renaissance of the manufacturing sector started.

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)