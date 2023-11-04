The Massive Storage Requirements of ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ Raises Concerns

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Releases with High System Storage Requirements

Reporter Lou Wanling/Comprehensive Report

The highly anticipated game, “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3,” is set to release at the beginning of this month and has already become a topic of discussion due to its high system storage requirements. Gamers are shocked to learn that the maximum required capacity for the game is a whopping 213GB, and it must be installed on a solid-state drive (SSD).

According to the officially disclosed system specifications, the game is divided into four levels: multiplayer mode, minimum requirements, recommended requirements, and maximum requirements. The multiplayer mode only requires 79GB of storage space. However, the other three specifications demand a staggering 149GB of storage. If players want to install high-definition expansion content, an additional 32GB or 64GB of storage space will be needed.

While the price of SSDs on the market has become relatively affordable in recent years, the immense storage requirements for “Modern Warfare 3” raise concerns for gamers. Even with a 1TB or 2TB capacity, players will be able to install only a limited number of games, considering the substantial space a single game occupies. This showcases the high demands modern games have on storage space.

“Modern Combat 3 2023” is scheduled to be released on November 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as Battle.net and Steam platforms. Players who pre-order the digital version will have the opportunity to experience the story campaign before anyone else.

As technology advances and games become more immersive, the need for larger storage capacities is inevitable. Players should ensure they have ample space on their SSDs before diving into the action-packed world of “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.”