Some time ago, Microsoft released the 2211.40000.11.0 update of the Windows 11 Android subsystem WSA to all Windows Insider channels, thereby upgrading the Android subsystem to Android 13.

If you want to run the WSA subsystem on a Windows 11 device, there are certain hardware thresholds. The official recommended operating device configuration is:

1. 8 GB (minimum) 16 GB (recommended) RAM.

2. SSD (recommended) ROM

3. x64 or ARM64 processor architecture.

4. Virtual machine platform.

Although the official hardware configuration is not harsh, for older devices with classic CPU or lack of TPM 2.0 support, it is difficult to run Windows 11 system in compliance, and only Windows 10 system can be used, so Nothing to do with WSA.

Fortunately, some third-party developers recently learned how to install WSA on Windows 10. It is worth mentioning that this method is only an early adopter and will not receive official support from Microsoft in the future. The installation process also requires learning a lot of relevant technical knowledge, and the installation may encounter unexpected risks, so try it carefully.

There are currently at least two ways to install WSA on Windows 10. One is an open source tool called WSAPatch, which belongs to the “WSA-enabled patch”, which is currently available on Windows 10 and can be downloaded on GitHub. This method can be used on Windows 10 22H2 or later computers with WSL enabled. Users need to obtain Windows 11 DLL files, download and modify the WSA installer, then create and apply patches to the WSA program, and then go through a series of operations to bypass Microsoft’s restrictions to install the WSA environment on Windows 10.

Another method also requires enabling WSL and getting a rooted version of WSA from WSABuilds (which removes the Amazon App Store and enables Google Play), then installs specific components, extracts the folder, and runs a few commands to install and enable WSA .

If you are not confident enough about your technology, you can actually run the Android system on Windows 10 by installing an Android emulator or third-party tools such as Genymotion.