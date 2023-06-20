Home » The masterpiece of the GC era “Takushi I・II HD Remaster” will be released on September 14
The masterpiece of the GC era “Takushi I・II HD Remaster” will be released on September 14

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch version of “Takushi I・II HD Remaster” will be officially released on September 14th. This time it supports Traditional Chinese and will be released in a digital version, and the special code information will be released simultaneously.

“Takushi Eternal Wings and the Lost Sea” is a work published on GC in 2003. It was developed by Monolith, which was affiliated to NAMCO at the time, and integrated the mechanism of “Spirit Cards”, allowing battles to be carried out by cards.

In terms of the plot, the player will play the role of the “elf” possessed by the protagonist to participate in the storyline of this work. It is a major feature of this work to be able to participate in the plot without playing the leading role. This promotional video also reflects this point.

Bandai Namco stated that players who complete the pre-order of the digital version will be able to obtain digital art that includes the original data such as “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origin”, character appearances, and the latest game art. Book.

