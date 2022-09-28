After the traditional Chinese culture of the Asian branch of Yake System, “Legend of the Labyrinth” is determined to launch the traditional Chinese download version of Nintendo Switch™ on October 20th (Thursday). The Nintendo Switch™ version of “Legend of the Labyrinth” is an increase A full version of the title ported to the Nintendo Switch™ platform with new elements and game modes. It is an action RPG that needs to defeat unknown and powerful enemies by exploring automatically generated mazes and collecting stronger equipment.

The feature of this game is not only the elements of hack and slash, but also the world view composed of beautiful dot matrix art in nostalgic style. In this Nintendo Switch™ version, in addition to adding new occupations and new levels, it also adds a new timing element. A variety of game elements such as game mode and cooperative mode allow players to experience a more realistic battle.

■ Introduction to the game “Legend of the Labyrinth”

– Story introduction

According to legend, there is a country called Canada at the end of the world.

In that country, terrifying monsters lurk, cursed labyrinths,

As well as lost royal treasures that have yet to be discovered inside the labyrinth.

So many adventurers go to Canada

Some for treasure, some for adventure

But none of them came back alive.

That’s it, here, now,

A young adventurer arrived in Canada,

The story of his chasing dreams begins.

– New elements added to the Nintendo Switch™ version

In addition to the “Fearless Brave” that can use various weapons and the “Magician” that can cast magic, the Nintendo Switch™ version also adds a new class “Nightcrawler” that can fight with forbidden power. elements, the operation difficulty is upgraded, and you can also feel a unique combat experience. There are also special limited-time levels “Soul’s Threshold” that are larger than the original map size, and game mode “EXTRA GAME” that adds timing elements. You can play the game in various play styles according to your strength.

– A 2P stand-alone cooperative mode where you can overcome adversity with your friends!

In the Nintendo Switch™ version, a “single-player co-op” mode where you can play with friends with one Joy-Con each. You can work with your friends to conquer all the plots in “Legend of the Labyrinth”, where there are powerful monsters, devils, and various institutions in each level, and then uncover the hidden mysteries.

■ Game Screen of Traditional Chinese Version of “Legend of the Labyrinth”

※ All game screens are under development.

More information about the traditional Chinese version of “The Legend of the Labyrinth” can be found on the official website and fan page of the Asian branch of ARC SYSTEM WORKS.