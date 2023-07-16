The meaning of Barbie Girl by Aqua: not just a song…

1997 was a special year for all music. In Italy i Jalisse they win Sanremo with Rivers of wordsripping off the ticket to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, won by the British Katrina and the Waves. But the world still didn’t know that a few days later the real hit of that summer (and beyond) would arrive. Directly from Denmark, on May 14, 1997arrives on the radios Barbie Girl of the Aqua which, despite what it may seem, it is anything but a meaningless song.

From a musical point of view Aqua perfectly embody the trend that would dominate the turn of the millennium: the eurodance. Formed as Joyspeed, the name with which they began to make themselves known at home, Aqua arrived on the international music market like a tidal wave. Already why Barbie Girl it was indeed a catchy song, a summer catchphrase, but it also contained a deeper meaning, often misunderstood, which we will try to analyze today.

The meaning of Barbie Girl from Aqua

The text of Barbie Girl it was too often misunderstood, above all by the generalist press, the one that prefers scandal to deepening a concept. In fact, the piece has been accused, even in more recent periods, of sexualization of the female figure. According to those who, in our opinion, understood very little of the text, the song incites the woman to let her man touch and undress her, as if she were an object of pleasure available to the male sex.

Actually, analyzing the text, the song tells otherwise. Despite the frivolous Eurodance sonorities, the Aquas dispute precisely what they are accused of: the sexualized figure of women in the media. Woman whose standards of beauty for society (in the 90s as today) were represented precisely by blonde, tall and busty doll. An ideal of unreal perfection.

Barbie Girl of the Aqua, to carefully re-read the text, makes fun of the parallelism between the image of the woman and Barbie. Clear parallelism in the title of the song itself, which associates the Barbie doll with the word girl. The text therefore criticizes a certain way of understanding women, and does not value it as some claim. Sure the dance style of the song could be misleading, but a careful reading of the text would be enough to understand that Aqua’s is not a hymn to frivolity. Do you still have doubts? Let’s analyze the lyrics of the song.

The meaning of the text of Barbie Girl

I’m a Barbie girl in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic

You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere

Imagination, life is your creation

The song opens with the iconic chorus sung by Lene Nystrøm, who gives voice to Barbie. There is already a veiled criticism here. It’s about the sentence “life in plastic, it’s fantastic”which represents a very intelligent parallelism between Barbie doll plastics and plastic surgery which brings women closer to the beauty stereotypes imposed by society.

I’m a blonde bimbo girl in a fantasy world

Dress me up, make it tight, I’m your dolly

You’re my doll, rock and roll, feel the glamor in pink

Kiss me here, touch me there, hanky-panky

In the verse we find another important criticism. The word “bimbo” is in fact a slang term that describes an attractive but not very intelligent woman. The Barbie doll (and the woman who endorses that stereotype of life) is therefore criticized for paying too much attention to her physical appearance rather than her abilities. A concept underlined by the fact that you can dress her up however you likeas long as the dress is very short and tight.

In the second part of the verse we hear the voices of Rene Difwho plays Ken, also seen as a stereotype of the macho male who “owns” the woman.

Make me walk, make me talk, do whatever you please

I can act like a star, I can beg on my knees

The concept of woman owned by man is emphasized in the second stanza. Here Barbie, not without a clear sexual innuendo, they say ready to kneel to please her Ken. Here too there is a criticism of the concept of female stereotypes in the world of entertainment (as if to say “I can act like a star if you want, if you prefer I can talk, otherwise I’ll parade in silence“).

Oh, I’m having so much fun

Well, Barbie, we’re just getting started

Oh, I love you Ken

In the outro Ken proposes to do it all over again. Barbie accepts because she loves him. She is willing to be her doll for her sake.

The lawsuit with Mattel, the company that makes Mattel dolls

Following the incredible success of the song, Mattel – the toy company that makes Barbie dolls – sued the Aquas. According to the company, the band had infringed on the Barbie trademark and associated the image of the children’s toy with something sexual. In particular, during the trial, the prosecution focused on the term “blonde bimbo” in the first verse. The defense, on the other hand, argued that Mattel’s was an absolutely misinterpretation of the text.

While the lawsuit was still pending, in late 1997, Mattel announced it would changed Barbie’s body for the third time in its history. The design of the doll would have included wider hips and smaller breasts. In short, the song had somehow moved the waters (or rather the waters).

The case officially closed in 2002, when an American judge ruled that the song’s lyrics were protected by free speech under the First Amendment. The judge dismissed a defamation countersuit filed by Aqua’s record company. In pronouncing a sentence that has become legend, the judge said: “Both sides are asked to calm down”.

Reinterpretations, remixes and the absence from the movie Barbie

What seemed to be a summer hit destined to die down in the fall has, in effect, become an iconic song. Barbie Girl by Aqua has permeated the collective imagination of an entire generation, and is still today one of the most recognizable hits, even after the definitive departure of the Europop sounds of the 2000s. The song has had various reinterpretations and versions. One of the most interesting is the one created for the project Postmodern Jukeboxwhich takes up the hits of the pop universe and re-proposes them in version allowed.

On June 9th, Aqua e DJ Tiesto teamed up to record the first ever remix of Barbie Girl. The idea came from the fact that Tiësto’s daughter loves the original song and listened to it on repeat at home.

When Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie was announced, many thought that the song would be in the soundtrack of the film. However the tense relationship between the band and Mattel they ruined this dream. The Aqua track will not appear on the Barbie soundtrack. There is however a great tribute to the song: in Barbie World – Of Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice, present in the film – there is also a fairly evident sampling of the chorus of Barbie Girl.

