What is an original sound and where is it used?

You have certainly often heard the term O-Ton or original sound. But what exactly does original sound mean? Are there different types of sound bites? Where and for what purpose are original sounds used? Read our post to learn more about the importance of O-Ton.

An original sound, abbreviated O-sound, describes a unique acoustic event that is recorded at a specific recording location. An original sound is unique and cannot be reproduced.

Are there different types of sound bites?

On the one hand, original sound refers to the content of a voice recording, for example a recorded speech or a recorded interview. On the other hand, original sound is also used to describe noises of all kinds that are recorded at a location. These original sounds are also referred to as natural sound or on location sound.

What purposes are you pursuing with sound bites?

O-sounds such as voice recordings are often used in journalistic reporting, e.g. B. as interviews with politicians or celebrities that are published in the press or in news articles. Hence the more colloquial use of the term original sound, which describes a literal quote. Linguistic quotes convey credibility, serve as evidence of the statements and opinions of the interviewees and make film and audio contributions more lively. If an original sound has to be translated for reasons of understanding, a voice-over is often used and the original sound of the language content is listened through in order to underline its authenticity. In the case of dubbed versions, on the other hand, the original soundtrack is hidden and only the translated language version can be heard.

The original tones of noises at the shooting location also convey authenticity and bring content to life. Usually only short sequences of sound O-tones are used, for example as background noise to bridge silence or for a realistic sound atmosphere.

Since when have there been O-Tones?

The widespread use of original soundtracks is closely linked to the invention of portable audio recorders and ever-improving microphones that made it possible to make high-quality recordings of conversations with celebrities, citizens on the street or at events outside of a recording studio.

With the development of high-quality outdoor recording options, more and more importance was also attached to the sound bites at the original location, since they can realistically convey the acoustic reality.

Would you also like to use O-Tones, whether as voice or noise recordings? Then follow our 10 tips for sound recording.