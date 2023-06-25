the meaning of the song by Arctic…

The use of metaphor in poetry is something cleared through customs, especially to tell the story of love. Yet here we are in the presence of a decidedly atypical case, both for beauty and for the way of writing. We could say that the meaning of I Wanna Be Yoursa song contained in the spectacular album AM, the fifth of the Arctic Monkeys, is all here: in his metaphors. Yet it would be an all too exaggerated trivialization. Here, dear readers, we are faced with one of the most beautiful songs of the second millennium.

Let’s start from the beginning. The Arctic Monkeys discography is essentially divided into eras. That early garage rock (Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not and Favorite Worst Nightmare), that stoner-style Queens of the Stone Age (Humbug) and the covertly pop one (Suck it And See). In 2013, with AM, the band wears leather jackets to pay homage to darker and more spacious sounds. A reference above all? THE Black Sabbath.

However, there is a distinctive feature that runs through the frontman’s entire lyricism Alex Turner: tributes and quotes. When we talk about Alex Turner we are talking about one of the most talented songwriters of his generation. After all, it should be remembered, the Arctic Monkeys are the band that never said “I love you” in a song. Yet love songs have quite a few. Certainly among them I Wanna be Yourswhich it could easily be the ultimate love song.

I Wanna Be Yours: a poem by John Cooper Clarke adapted from Alex Turner’s Arctic Monkeys

The freebies, we said. Yes why I Wanna Be Yours it’s not a song written by Alex Turner. It would be more correct to say that Alex Turner rewrote it, adapting some sentences. The original text is in fact of John Cooper ClarkeBritish punk poet who had moderate success in the 1980s.

Clarke’s version, as you can listen to in the slam poetry version below, is certainly more impetuous, frenetic, at times almost ironic and comical.

The operation performed by Alex Turner is not the simplest: Clarke’s poem has an absolutely irregular meter. First Turner contacts Clarke to ask her permission. To his astonishment he discovers that the poet is a big fan of the band, and he immediately accepts. Alex Turner thus gets to work: he decides to take only the romantic elements from the text, eliminating the comic parts and rewriting some sentences. Then he sends everything to Clarke, who is thrilled.

I Wanna Be Yours by Arctic Monkeys: the meaning of the lyrics

As anticipated, the meaning of I Wanna Be Yours lies in its metaphors. The protagonist is so in love that he is ready to lose his identity to become anything that can be useful to his loved one. Almost like a readymade work of duchampiana memory, the text never refers to great sophisms to tell the story of love, quite the contrary. The protagonist tells his feelings through everyday objects, no big words or abstract concepts.

Old cars, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers and electricity meters thus become the narrative expedient to tell a love of profound devotion. How deep? At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean is.

The meaning of the text

I wanna be your vacuum cleaner

Breathin’ in your dust I wanna be your Ford Cortina

I will never rust

“I want to be your vacuum cleaner, to breathe your dust.

I want to be your Ford Cortina, I will never get rusty”.

The Ford Cortina is an automobile model that was especially popular in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s. The protagonist would like to be the car of his loved one, with the promise of never rusting. The metaphor is obviously to love, which inevitably, despite being promised to be forever, tends to be pulped.

If you like your coffee hot

Let me be your coffee pot

You call the shots, babe

I just wanna be yours

“If you like hot coffee, let me be your coffee pot

You decide, I just want to be yours”

At this point the song almost seems to want to underline the protagonist’s alienation from his own essence. He is willing to be anything to the person he loves. To the point of saying “you decide what I am, but I want to be yours”.

Secrets I have held in my heart

Are harder to hide than I thought

Maybe I just wanna be yours

We arrive at what is the refrain of the song, with a text entirely written by Alex Turner. The protagonist’s feeling is too great, to the point that he can no longer hide it from anyone, not even his loved one. A long-hidden feeling generates secrets, which accumulate and then implodono in a simple but disarming sentence: “maybe I just want to be yours”. Stop.

Let me be your ‘leccy meter

An’ I’ll never run out

Let me be the portable heater

That you’ll get cold without

“Let me be your electricity meter, I will never run out” (understood as “I will never leave you in the dark”)

“Let me be your portable heater, without which you will be cold”

Il leccy meter, in British slang, means electricity meter. The word ‘leccy it is in fact a contracture of electric. In Clarke’s original text no slang is used, but Turner preferred to shorten the word for a matter of metrics. The next verse, that of the “portable stove”, is written entirely by the lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys.

I wanna be your setting lotion

Hold your hair in deep devotion (How deep?)

At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean

I wanna be yours

“I want to be your hair lotion

to hold them together in deep devotion (how deep?)

At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean is

I want to be yours”

This is probably the most amazing verse of all for at least two reasons. First of all there is a question and answer between the choirs, who ask a question, and the protagonist who answers. Secondly, the lyrical choice of linking two absolutely different elements (hair lotion and the depth of the Pacific Ocean) through the chorus is beautiful. Here too there is a hand of Turner: in the original text Clarke mentions the Atlantic Ocean, but for metric reasons the singer has chosen to mention the Pacific Ocean. The slight bending of the melody in this verse should also be underlined, which becomes more convulsive, almost rap, while for all the previous verses it was always the same.

Musically: The first Arctic Monkeys song with a drum machine

I Wanna Be Yours AM closes the album, and generally the last track of the disc is reserved for the song that most stands out in terms of style of the entire work.

The song is in fact light years away from the huge guitar riffs of the singles Do I Wanna Know? e R U Mine. The song is a ballad with minor chords supported by an electric guitar with a lot of reverb. The bass, on the other hand, moves in perfect symbiosis with the bass drum: never an extra movement.

It all generates a musical carpet on which the elegant voice of Alex Turner moves sinuously. Also from a rhythmic and production point of view, the song is very different from the entire album. Indeed this is the first Arctic Monkeys song to use a drum machinewhich some experts believe may be an old woman Selmer.

Live, the drum machine parts are sampled and transposed to a pad played by drummer Matt Helders.

Musically speaking, the structure is very simple, with the choirs filling the empty bars of the voice and which, as we saw in the previous paragraph, also interact with the main vocal line.

Yet another Arctic Monkeys love song that never mentions love itself. Chapeau.

