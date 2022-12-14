Listen to the audio version of the article

An automatic system, which uses mobile and collaborative robots, for the transport and insertion of paper reels on labeling machines. With this project Andrea Pupa, PhD student at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, this year won the Italian Mechatronics Award, the competition of the Mechatronic Group of Unindustria Reggio Emilia in collaboration with Nòva–Il Sole 24 Ore, co-organized by Community, created to promote the culture of mechatronic technology in the various sectors of the national mechanical industry.

The project, entitled “Safe and efficient control architecture for collaborative mobile manipulators in complex industrial environments”, was carried out during the PhD program in collaboration with Datalogic, a global technology leader in the automatic data acquisition markets and industrial automation, and Ima, specialized in the design and production of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of products.

The president of Unindustria Reggio Emilia Roberta Anceschi and the president of the Meccatronico Group Alberto Rocchi presented the award – a prize of € 5,000 – on the occasion of the end-of-year meeting of entrepreneurs, which was held in Reggio Emilia

«The research, developed within the Rossini European project on Human Robot Collaboration, has a high value of scientific innovation and is at the same time very relevant for companies in the mechatronic sector. In fact, it allows to improve the performance of collaborative robotics without compromising the safety of people in the workplace. The project was validated experimentally and in collaboration with the companies IMA and Datalogic»: this is the motivation with which the Award’s Scientific Committee awarded the project.

The jury also awarded a special mention to Daniele Bertoloni for the project “Design and development of an exoskeleton for active hand rehabilitation”, developed at the University of Brescia. The work was carried out in collaboration with Metal Work, a company specialized in the production of pneumatic components for automation systems, and led to the design of an exoskeleton, i.e. a wearable structure, designed for the rehabilitation of the hand in patients with consequent handling difficulties to brain injuries.