The Media Molecule Ends Live Support For Dreams In September

Media Molecule’s Dreams garnered a lot of attention when it released in 2020. It’s a powerful tool for creating games and has resulted in a plethora of creations available for download and play. But it seems like it never took off commercially, despite positive reviews, and now Media Molecule writes on their blog that they are about to kill their live support.

The studio will discontinue the game in September, writing:

“We know this isn’t an easy message for everyone to hear, and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision – Dreams has been a special project at Media Molecule, helping to create a community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and The burgeoning community of dreamers growing and expressing themselves is still one of the best things we’ve ever done.
They also explained that they would have liked to continue improving and fleshing out the dream, but it ended up being financially unsustainable:

“While we always wanted to build on our dreams and expand the experience, in reviewing our plans we were unable to identify a sustainable path.

You can still play and create for Dreams even after September, but we shouldn’t expect any new content or support from Media Molecule, they’re moving on to new projects, they“Very excited” about it.

What is your fondest memory from Dreams?

