The mentor in your pocket

The Ada Growth app wants to combine female empowerment with lifelong learning and relies on the microlearning approach. The aim is to give women tools to make their own strengths visible.

To share more about the app and its founding story, Kosima Kovar, co-founder of Ada Growth, is a guest on the podcast. The topics:

Kosima Kovar’s journey as a two-time founder Female Empowerment How Ada Growth works Why customized content matters Feedback from companies Future plans

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or wishes for future guests, please send us an email at any time [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

