Compile Heart announced today (19th) that the Nintendo Switch dedicated game software “Dokapo Kingdom Connect (ドカポンキングダムコックト)” will be released on April 13, priced at 6,380 yen (tax included).

The “Dokapo” series is an RPG-style board game that defeats monsters to earn money, and kicks other players away with the goal of being the first. Among them, “Dokapo Kingdom (ドカポンキングダム)” was transplanted to the Wii platform after it was released on the PlayStation 2 platform in 2007.・1 〜ラをぶFriendship～)” maps and basic settings, joined the career and job transfer system of “Dokapon World (ドカポン・ザ・ワールド)”, and extracted the advantages of the series, so far It is still loved by many players.

And “Dokapo Kingdom Connect” was a work that added the network connection function to the popular “Dokapo Kingdom” at that time and ported it to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Compile Heart, a subsidiary of Idea Factory, announced today that it is scheduled to release the latest work “Dokapo Kingdom Connect” on April 13, 2023.

The “Dokapo” series, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is planned and developed by STING. The popular work “Dokapo Kingdom” will debut on Nintendo Switch. The game retains the fun of the original version and adds an online battle function, allowing players to enjoy the fun of fighting with players from all over the world.

The “Dokapo” series can be said to be the ancestor of the term “destruction of friendship”. It is an RPG-style board game. The core gameplay of the Tongtong series is “the one who earns more money than anyone else is the winner”. There are all kinds of means to hinder other players in order to achieve the goal, and even the level that may break the friendship… It is simply the most Games that fit the term “broken friendship”. In 1993, “Decisive Battle!” was released. After Dokapon Kingdom IV ~Legendary Heroes~ (Decisive Battle! Dokapon Kingdom IV ~伝説の魔者たち~)”, it has been recognized by players all over the world, and the sales volume of the whole series has reached more than one million. In the series, “Dokapo Kingdom” uses the maps and basic settings of “Dokapo 3, 2, 1～Friendship to Call the Wind and Rain～” and joins the occupation and job transfer system of “Dokapo World“, which has been widely accepted by many players. Called “The Best Party Game Ever”.

And “Dokapo Kingdom Connect” is a remake of the masterpiece “Dokapo Kingdom” that combines the advantages of the series. The sudden monsters robbed all the property of Dokapo Kingdom. As a “brave”, the player must save the Dokapo Kingdom, and in order to obtain the next throne, he will devote himself to the battle for money. Extraordinary characters, rich events and nurturing elements. Can players dominate all events and become the “most profitable” person? An adventure that revolves around money and everything is possible is about to begin.

In addition, in conjunction with this announcement, the official website and PV videos were also released simultaneously. Don’t miss the video that gathers the charm of “Dokapo Kingdom Connect”!

story

The kingdom of Dokapo that loves money the most in the whole country.

The usual peace was broken by monsters that suddenly appeared and attacked villages everywhere.

Wealthy people not only became impoverished, but also affected the kingdom’s inability to obtain tax revenue.

So the king made up his mind.

Gather brave men from all walks of life to defeat monsters and liberate villages.

The prize is the throne of the next king and the princess.

Around money, an adventure where everything is possible is about to begin!

product Overview

Game Name: Dokapo Kingdom Connect

Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch

Game classification: Messy RPG style board game

Game Rating: CERO B (12+)

Number of players: 1 to 4 people

Release date: Scheduled for April 13, 2023 (Thursday)

Game Pricing: Normal/Digital Edition 6,380 yen (tax included)

Manufacturer: Compile Heart

Developer: STING

（C）2023 STING / IDEA FACTORY / COMPILE HEART