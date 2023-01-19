The “Dokapo” series is an RPG-style board game that defeats monsters to earn money, and kicks other players away with the goal of being the first. Among them, “Dokapo Kingdom (ドカポンキングダム)” was transplanted to the Wii platform after it was released on the PlayStation 2 platform in 2007.・1 〜ラをぶFriendship～)” maps and basic settings, joined the career and job transfer system of “Dokapon World (ドカポン・ザ・ワールド)”, and extracted the advantages of the series, so far It is still loved by many players.
The best party game is coming to Nintendo Switch!
“Dokapo Kingdom Connect” will be released on April 13, 2023!
No mercy! A prank battle where anything is possible!
The “Dokapo” series, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is planned and developed by STING. The popular work “Dokapo Kingdom” will debut on Nintendo Switch. The game retains the fun of the original version and adds an online battle function, allowing players to enjoy the fun of fighting with players from all over the world.
The “Dokapo” series can be said to be the ancestor of the term “destruction of friendship”. It is an RPG-style board game. The core gameplay of the Tongtong series is “the one who earns more money than anyone else is the winner”. There are all kinds of means to hinder other players in order to achieve the goal, and even the level that may break the friendship… It is simply the most Games that fit the term “broken friendship”. In 1993, “Decisive Battle!” was released. After Dokapon Kingdom IV ~Legendary Heroes~ (Decisive Battle! Dokapon Kingdom IV ~伝説の魔者たち~)”, it has been recognized by players all over the world, and the sales volume of the whole series has reached more than one million. In the series, “Dokapo Kingdom” uses the maps and basic settings of “Dokapo 3, 2, 1～Friendship to Call the Wind and Rain～” and joins the occupation and job transfer system of “Dokapo World“, which has been widely accepted by many players. Called “The Best Party Game Ever”.
story
The kingdom of Dokapo that loves money the most in the whole country.
The usual peace was broken by monsters that suddenly appeared and attacked villages everywhere.
Wealthy people not only became impoverished, but also affected the kingdom’s inability to obtain tax revenue.
So the king made up his mind.
Gather brave men from all walks of life to defeat monsters and liberate villages.
The prize is the throne of the next king and the princess.
Around money, an adventure where everything is possible is about to begin!
product Overview
-
Game Name: Dokapo Kingdom Connect
-
Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch
-
Game classification: Messy RPG style board game
-
Game Rating: CERO B (12+)
-
Number of players: 1 to 4 people
-
Release date: Scheduled for April 13, 2023 (Thursday)
-
Game Pricing: Normal/Digital Edition 6,380 yen (tax included)
-
Manufacturer: Compile Heart
-
Developer: STING
（C）2023 STING / IDEA FACTORY / COMPILE HEART