the Meta app doesn’t work on smartphones and the web

While Whatsapp prepares the arrival of the Channels, it seems that the Meta messaging service is encountering serious problems today, Wednesday 19 July 2023. The malfunction reports started around 10pm and they seem to concern both the smartphone app and the Whatsapp web app.

At the time of writing this news, the DownDetector portal has a total of 75.350 reports of problems for Whatsapp, all concentrated after 10pm today. The problems range from the impossibility of loading Whatsapp Web to the failure to send messages (both text and media) from the smartphone app, so it seems to be a down full-blown of all the functions of the application.

The reports come from all major cities, therefore we can hypothesize that it is a problem that is widespread throughout the peninsula (and perhaps also in other countries) and generalized, therefore not linked to specific telephone line or internet network operators on the national territory. For the moment, however, no official updates have yet been received from the Whatsapp social profiles.

As we have already anticipated, the problems concern all the functions of Whatsapp both in the mobile version for iOS and Android smartphones and in the web app and desktop app format for Windows PC and Mac. Given the extent of the malfunctions, we can think that it is a Meta server-side problem.

As always, however, we remind you that the Whatsapp down could resolve itself very quicklyperhaps within a few minutes or, at worst, a few hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

