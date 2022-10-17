Few users. Little interested. Technologies still inefficient. The Wall Street Journal released some internal documents of Metathe holding company created by Mark Zuckerbergwhich tell how the company’s plans for the creation and dissemination of the metaverse are proceeding slowly.

Meta had initially set a goal of reaching 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds by the end of 2020. But internal documents would certify that in recent weeks this figure has been revised down to 280,000. While currently the number of inhabitants of the virtual world of Meta is under 200,000. The number of users still active on Second Life, the progenitor of virtual worlds created 19 years ago.

The worlds of Horizon are largely depopulated

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s metaverse. Officially launched on October 28, 2021, the metaverse of the Facebook founder sparked the interest of companies, consultancies, marketers, convinced that that technology would become the next golden goose of tech companies. Rational forecasts. In line with what has happened so far in the business world related to frontier innovations. But for now those predictions have collided with a more difficult reality to scratch than expected.

Papers published by the Wall Street Journal show that most Horizon visitors typically don’t return to the application after the first month. While the user base has even steadily declined since spring. An unusual finding for the Meta galaxy. Which today can count on 3.5 billion daily users on the trident made up of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. According to internal statistics, only 9% of the built worlds are visited by a minimum of 50 people.

“An empty world is a sad world”

Most are never visited. “An empty world is a sad world“, reads one of the documents published by the New York financial newspaper. A problem. Technical, but also economical. And positioning, for Meta. Today the company has to deal with a market value that has slipped by 60% since the beginning of the year. The company has lost about 700 billion dollars in value compared to the peak of September 2021. And in addition to the stock market challenges, there are those of the market, with the competition of new social networks such as TikTok capable of attracting more and more people of the younger generations , and also advertising for companies. Mine in the future of Meta.