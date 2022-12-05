According to Andrea Daniele Signorelli, a journalist specializing in digital innovation, the metaverse risks being the final stage of the journey that from the dream of the open Internet seems to transport us into the reality of “Splinternet”, a Balkanised network, divided into non-communicating regional areas of influence.

According to the data of the research conducted by Ipsos and designed together with the Metaverse Observatory, on knowledge and awareness of the Metaverse by Italians, most people still have a still confused picture, but there are encouraging openings from a good portion of the population , so much so that Fiat has just recently opened the “FIAT Metaverse Store”, where you can discover and buy cars.

Searching for etaverse, in Italian, yields 47.4 million results, and according to Google Trends, Italian interest in the metaverse skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebranding to Meta about a year ago.

And again, the life cycle of emerging technologies 2022, by Gartner, positions the metaverse among the “innovation triggers”, and estimates that its diffusion will reach its maximum in ten years.





In short, it would seem that there is still a lot of curiosity but also confusion, and that the metaverse is still far from coming into our lives. But is it really so? Expanding the view on the phenomenon now comes Activate’s report, “Tech & Media Outlook 2023”, which forecasts key trends and presents the most important insights in the technology and media sectors for the year ahead. Among the various segments and markets analyzed by the report there is also a large section dedicated to the metaverse.

According to the report, the metaverse is absolutely already a current reality, and not a future one, which has already passed the peak of the hype cycle and there are 300 million people in the world who spend a significant part of their lives in the main virtual worlds of video games of the metaverse. So the metaverse has been with us for some time, as indeed emerged from our analysis of Roblox, which currently takes the lion’s share with about 200 million monthly users.

The foundations of the metaverse have been developing for twenty years now thanks, in fact, to video games, but also other virtual experiences and emerging technologies. From now on, we will increasingly see its practical applications emerge for people and businesses.

According to Activate, all behaviors and daily activities performed digitally in the not too distant future could take place in the metaverse. There are currently eight fundamental elements in support of the thesis of the US consultancy firm, from immersive experiences to the possession and use of virtual assets, via digital twins, our digital alter egos synchronized in real time, and much more. Elements that are once again already present in the world of video games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and of course Roblox.

In the future, immersive experiences will increasingly form the basis of metaverse platforms. There will be more and more jobs that will apply to the world of work and professional training, also thanks to the aforementioned digital twins.

Already today, the tools for building digital twins are becoming increasingly accessible, even for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to create their own digital environment models. People have, and will increasingly have, many options available to define their identity in the metaverse, be it adherent to reality or in an idealized version until being a completely different person. Such creations will be critical to the development of the various metaverse platforms, and people expect to create themselves, not passively accept worlds created for them.

The virtual economies created by businesses and people will be increasingly sophisticated and expansive. Activate expects that a substantial number of people will produce their livelihoods from the metaverse.

A single environment, world, is not, and will not be, sufficient. Brands will have to build their own presence within a variety of platforms and virtual worlds, as FIFA is already doing during the current World Cup. And in the coming years, the companies building the metaverse will be part of an extended ecosystem. Interoperability between the different platforms of the metaverse will be ensured thanks to third-party applications, thus creating significant opportunities in many markets to capitalize on the potential of the metaverse. And the metaverse will become the user interface of Web3, with a role similar to that of browsers currently.

In conclusion, the natural distrust of people and companies towards the metaverse, fundamentally linked to a lack of knowledge of the same, will be gradually wiped out. It is no coincidence that already today the purchase of virtual reality viewers for non-gaming activities in the metaverse has far exceeded the purchase intentions for these devices.