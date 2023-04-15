4wardPRO, Agic Group, Computer Gross, CoreView, Deda Next, Dylog Italia, Esprinet, Expert.AI, Insight, NTT Data, Porini, Proge Software, SoftJam, SoftwareOne, Studio Informatica, TD Synnex e ToolsGroup sono i new 17 partners who join the initiative promoted by Microsoft Italy in March 2022, which aims to pool the strategies, tools and skills of the players involved to launch digital transformation processes in a capillary way throughout the Italian territory.

no”Ambition Italy Cloud Region Partner Alliance” gets to count over 31 realities in the areaand will leverage the opening in Milan of the Microsoft’s first Cloud Region in Italywhich will allow companies, SMEs and Public Administrations to access your data and Cloud services on a local basis to plan and implement innovation projects for the growth of the country system.

Precisely, the engine of the offer of Microsoft partners are local cloud services a low latencyto allow a fast and secure access to data and enable scenarios of sharing in line with the needs of any industry.

Microsoft welcomes new partners to support Italy’s digital development

In view of the upcoming launch of the strategic cloud region at the local level, Microsoft and its ecosystem of partners confirm the role of Cloud and digital technologies as development enablerscapable of accelerate innovation processes e you create new skills for Italian companies engaged in digitization processes, which are increasingly decisive also thanks to the investments envisaged by the PNRR.

Together with the founding partners, the new companies that join the Microsoft Cloud Region Partner Alliance will be the first to take advantage of the advantages of the Microsoft Cloud, offering their customers certified and reliable solutions to support them in creating innovation scenarios, facilitating access to cloud services premises with maximum guarantees of data sovereignty, cybersecurity e compliance.

In addition, the alliance partners and Microsoft will engage in the development of a common training strategywhich will leverage dedicated training and resources for the development of appropriate digital skills, to train ICT professionals and promote the dissemination of a digital culture functional to the growth of the country.

Microsoft Cloud Region Partner Alliance grows stronger

“Our goal – he explains Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy – is to help Italian organizations seize the advantages of digital to grow. We work to make technology platforms and secure cloud services available to support their innovation, including our upcoming first Cloud Region in Italy. In this mission, we are supported by a widespread network of partners in the area who closely follow public and private companies. We are proud to extend our Ambizione Italia Cloud Region Partner Alliance initiative to 17 new partners who join the 14 founding partners: together we provide technologies, resources and skills aimed at supporting companies and the Public Administration in accelerating the digital transformation path , creating innovation in the country”.

