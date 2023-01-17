We’ve looked at a variety of different laptops here at Gamereactor, whether it’s a chunky and powerful gaming variant or a more compact production model. To that end, we now have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in our hands, a device designed with multitasking in mind.

The system features a touchscreen display and is powered by a 12th generation Intel CPU built on the Evo platform, all of which combine and open the door to long battery life and plenty of power even when multitasking. performance.

Needless to say if you’re constantly on the move and looking for a new laptop that you can easily carry around but use at home with ease then this might be your street but to see if it does be sure to catch up with our latest Check it out for further facts and brief thoughts on Surface Laptop 5.