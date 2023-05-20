The migration to the cloud of the Italian PA

Netalia closes 2022 with a turnover of +66% compared to the previous year and expects further growth for 2023, thanks to the migration to the cloud by the PA. Two pillars on which the idea of business of Netalia, born in 2010 and today become a national company of reference for its segment. The first concerns the service delivery model, i.e. the Public Cloud; the second the perimeter of action, which corresponds geographically and by law to the national one.

The characteristics of the new model

Michele Zunino, Founder and CEO of Netalia

The Public Cloud is the most suitable model to accompany a micro and macro economic development path. In fact, it is flexible and scalable with virtually no limits, minimizes lock-in risks and eliminates those of technological obsolescence. It can also be easily integrated into hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, the most widespread and sought after.

National sovereignty

It is also essential that the entire infrastructure chain resides in Italy. Always, making good decisions essentially depends on two factors: the quantity and quality of the information available. And also the ability to process them well and quickly.

In the third millennium, archive size and computing power are inextricably linked to technology: whoever presides over it has won the competition of competitiveness and innovation. For this reason, national sovereignty is not formal protectionism: it is the defense of a whole system productive, against any eventuality. A necessity that today’s very delicate geopolitical balances demonstrate every day.

… Our policy makers, even at European level, seem to have finally understood the strategic importance of a Cloud Computing infrastructure. In Italy, an example of this is the birth of the National Strategic Pole, in the context of the many important missions of the Pnrr. Netalia is available to the executive as an interlocutor and aggregator of needs and solutions, in a collective vision attentive to the requests of the entire ecosystem.

Who determines the direction

Market demands are subject to the law of constant change, typical of a VUCA world. In this context, Netalia does not present itself as yet another technological operator, because it is no longer technology that makes the difference in terms of productivity. It is the logic and business processes, by changing, that determine the direction. Applied to the cloud, this translates into a shift of focus along the value chain that Netalia has tapped into advance and is giving back to a market still partially unaware of its own needs.

Will it be the year of migration to the cloud of the Italian PA?

The most substantial core of information management is in fact moving from physical and virtual infrastructures (IaaS) to the architectures that make up the platforms (PaaS), up to virtualized services (SaaS). And it is to those levels superiors who converge and develop new functions and processes that allow organizations to grow and improve.

