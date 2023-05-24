The Milanese Just Eat Hub opens…

Just Eat inaugurated theMilan hub in the presence of Alessia Cappello, Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies of the Municipality of Milan. This is an important milestone, since it is the third logistics center of the food delivery market in Italy after those of Rome and Florence.

Furthermore, the opening of this Hub is the confirmation of the commitment undertaken to the hiring of 2,500 riders throughout Italycon employment contract.

The new Just Eat Hub

The Hub is of over 520 square meters and has a fleet of 78 electric scooters Cooltrawhich will make it possible to save about 61,000 kg/year of CO in emissions 2 . In practice it will be like planting about 4,000 trees in an urban context.

The company will also be able to count on more 100 employed riders, of which 16 relate to new hires. The workforce will also consist of 12 employees with tasks of coordinating the activities relating to the correct functioning of the structure: 2 Hub Helpers, 8 Couriers Coordinators, 1 Senior Courier coordinator and a City operations Manager.

The space is configured as an open space where, together with the electric vehicles, there is a reception desk and the coordination of rider operations. There are also lockers for depositing the personal belongings of the hub employees and a refreshment area.

There is also a space designed for staff offices, with meeting and training rooms for employee riders, as well as a warehouse for storing materials useful for carrying out the work.

“Milan is a very important city at a strategic level as, in addition to being the engine of the economy and innovation in Italy, it is where our Italian headquarters are located in the Porta Nuova area. Over time, the city has shown great potential to support the growth of digital food delivery and it is a source of satisfaction for us to inaugurate today the third logistics hub, after the Roman and Florentine ones.

In line with the growth and investment path of the Group in Italy, and with the decision to implement a responsible delivery model, we have decided to launch a pilot project in the field of security supported by two important players, namely the Municipality of Milan and the State University of Milan. This is a further step forward in our commitment to the safety and protection of our employee riders, with particular attention to the prevention of potentially dangerous situations.

We believe that collaboration with institutions and the academic world can represent the beginning of a profitable path, with a view to concrete collaboration between the public and private sectors” commentedDaniele Contini, Country Manager of Just Eat Italy.

“Well-being, health and safety in the workplace are fundamental issues for male and female workers: this new space dedicated to Just Eat employees and its riders – where they can safely leave personal effects, change clothes and find spaces for refreshment and training – certainly responds to a need that, with the ever-increasing diffusion of delivery activities, had become present in the city.

Just Est’s willingness to launch a project dedicated to safety is a significant step that confirms the importance of the synergy with which it is possible to create a network with the aim of making our city ever better, livable and sustainable. A constructive example of dialogue between public institutions and private entities that can also be a stimulus for other operators” he has declared Alessia Cappello, Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies.

The operation of the logistics hub provides that the riders, once the shift has begun, go to the Hub to collect the vehicle that will allow them to make deliveries.

“The Milan Hub provides our riders with totally sustainable means of delivery, in line with our commitment to supporting a green approach and reducing the impact of the delivery service on the environment. It also allows us to provide workspaces, training and refreshments for our employees.

As a Group, we want to continue to grow responsibly by acting with actions aimed at achieving the net zero goal, i.e. achieving zero emissions for operations by 2030. We also want to influence our partners and customers to take part in this change positive by choosing a company that puts people and the environment at the centre, without losing sight of the quality of the service” he has declared Davide Bertarini, Head of Delivery at Just Eat Italia.

Road training project on rider safety

The new logistics center also proves to be a meeting and training place, for a road safety training project dedicated to Just Eat riders in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan and the University of Milan.

The market

A oggi Just Eat conta 28,000 restaurantswith annual growth in partner restaurants 20%in 2,000 Italian municipalities, covering the80% of the population. Suffice it to say that the digital food delivery sector, only in 2022, reached a value of 1.8 billionproving to be a growing sector.

A Milanoare approximately 2,500 partner restaurants, of which 77% have chosen the delivery model with Just Eat rider.

The employee model in the Just Eat Hub

The Hub is part of the process of implementing a new delivery model, which Just Eat started in 2021 by signing the union agreement with FILT CGIL, FIT-CISL and UIL Trasporti, thus giving life to the first and only collective agreement for riders in Italy and Europe.

Basically, riders are guaranteed full union rights, the application of holidays, overtime, holidays, sickness, maternity/paternity leave, insurance coverage and an economic and regulatory treatment that follows what is regulated by the CCNL.

There is also the full and integral application of all health and safety regulations, therefore including medical fitness tests, basic and specific safety training (for a total of 12 hours of training) and delivery to free of charge of all the PPE required by current legislation.

It is possible to consult the open positions to work as a courier at the following link, while to consult all the available positions you can click here.