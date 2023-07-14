The Million-Dollar Collection: Inside Pedro Infante’s Luxurious Cars

Title: Pedro Infante’s Million-Dollar Collection of Luxurious Cars Revealed

Date: July 14, 2023

Time: 06:57 a.m.

Referring to Pedro Infante implies talking about iconic films and historical performances that undoubtedly remained in the minds of all Mexicans. However, there was a hidden passion of Pedro Infante that many may not have known about – his exclusive collection of luxury cars. Today, we will take a closer look at the endless collection that Pedro Infante accumulated in his garage and find out the staggering prices of each of these cars.

At only 39 years old, Pedro Infante owned a collection of millionaire cars in which the actor, nicknamed ‘The Immortal’, spent his fortune. Each car is a testament to Pedro Infante’s love for luxury and extravagance. We will reveal the shocking price tag of the last car in his collection that will leave you frozen!

What does the endless collection of luxurious cars that Pedro Infante accumulated in his garage look like? Let’s find out:

1. 1942 Lincoln Continental, Pedro Infante’s most picturesque convertible car ($73,000):

The Lincoln Continental was a luxurious and powerful brand of the time. With its convertible top, it aimed to establish itself at the top of the market. Powered by a V12 engine with 130 HP, only 136 convertible models of this car were manufactured. The interior is dominated by leather and wood, giving it a picturesque and surprisingly luxurious appeal.

2. Mercedes Benz 230 SL, Pedro Infante’s most modern and luxurious car ($128,000):

The Mercedes Benz 230SL, presented in 1963, is a luxury car that has attained the status of living history. Its 6-cylinder front engine delivers a displacement power of 2306 cubic centimeters, enabling the car to accelerate to a top speed of 194 km/h. In terms of comfort, style, and luxury, the Mercedes Benz 230SL showcases an impeccable level of detail. The cabin, upholstered in matte-colored leather and styled with Venetian blinds, exudes opulence.

Being a highly successful actor, Pedro Infante’s fortune is estimated to be a staggering 50 million dollars. This immense wealth allowed him to indulge in his passion for luxury cars.

Born in 1917, Pedro Infante bid farewell to this world at the age of 39. Despite his relatively young age, he left a lasting impact with his exceptional talent, not only in the world of cinema but also as a connoisseur of extraordinary automobiles.

On November 18, 1917, Pedro Infante was born, and if he were still alive in 2023, he would have celebrated his 105th birthday. As time flies, we continue to remember him for his innate talent on the road and in music.

Pedro Infante’s collection of luxurious cars serves as a reminder of his exceptional taste and remarkable success in the entertainment industry. Each car in his garage represents a chapter in his enduring legacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

