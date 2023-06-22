The missing Titan submarine was steered with a 45 euro joystick

The small Titan submarine which led to the wreck of the Titanicand what results missing since 19 June together with her five passengers, she responded to the commands of a trivial joystick that can be purchased for around 45 euros on Amazon.

Many have noticed this in images taken in the past inside the submarine. And in a video released by the BBC in which it is even shown how it works. It’s a joystick Logitech F710 powered by two AA batteries and entered the market in 2013.

As can be observed in the BBC video, it was enough to move a lever on the joystick to send the little Titan forward or backward, or to make it go down or up. Just like you would with the protagonist of a video game.

In the video the man showing the joystick is the CEO of the OceanGate company, which develops and builds submarines like the Titan for commercial purposes. And which since 2021 has been offering tours in the depths of the sea to closely observe what remains of the Titanicthe great ship that sank on April 15, 1912. A ticket for a ride on the Titan it can cost up to 250 thousand dollars. The Titan, the Titanic and the migrants to be saved by Riccardo Luna 22 June 2023

“The submarine is driven by a joystick – says Stockton Rush -. It was made by Logitech but works like a common Playstation controller [la popolare console per videogame Sony, ndr]”.

The presence of the joystick on board the Titan is also confirmed by another video shot by CBS just six months agoin which the CEO of OceanGate shows the small controller to reporter David Pogue.

“We run all of this with a joystick,” Rush says, showing the controller to Pogue inside the sub. And the reporter can’t hold back his laughter. Pogue covers his face and says “C’mon,” as if not wanting to believe what he just saw. The scene can be observed at 03:34 of this video.

Stockton Rush was aboard the Titan submarine when he went missing.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

