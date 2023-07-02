The Mitsubishi ASX PHEV in Test

Mitsubishi has revived the ASX that was discontinued three years ago, and now the all-new model is coming as a plug-in hybrid. He’s handsome, but seems like we’ve seen him before. And right, just not as Mitsubishi, but from Renault, because apart from the slightly changed face, the compact SUV corresponds to the bestseller Captur, which you can buy for a few years. There is, of course, one important difference: Mitsubishi grants a five-year warranty instead of three, and eight on the battery.

Technically there are no changes. The ASX is a well-equipped crossover, four-wheel drive is not available. The plug-in is available in the two upscale equipment lines Intro Edition from 39,390 euros and Top (42,390 euros), which is cheap for a full-fledged plug-in. Nevertheless, we ask ourselves whether the handles had to be saved as a boarding aid.

The almost 1.7-ton ASX is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 92 hp. It also fills the battery with a gross capacity of 10.5 kWh via a starter generator, which at the same time smooths the connection between the large electric motor with 67 hp on the automatic transmission and the combustion engine, the system output is 159 hp. A similar system is used in the Nissan Juke.

picture series

Reviewed: Mitsubishi ASX PHEV : When two do the same thing

We covered up to 54 kilometers with one battery charge and cautious driving in mixed traffic. Then 9.5 kWh of electricity can be refueled. The actually consumed 17.6 kWh is a good value for a plug-in. In petrol mode we came up with 4.9 liters on our consumption lap, without electrical support the ASX loses a lot of temperament. Even with her, the top speed is limited to 170 km/h. The trailer load of only 750 kilos is weak.

Joshua Hildebrand Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 10 Johannes Winterhagen Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 5 Holger Appel Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 5

Although there is no longer any funding, the plug-in is alive. For those who want to drive short distances electrically every day, the ASX offers a lot at a relatively low price.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

